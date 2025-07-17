In the churn-and-burn world of SEC football, few coaching tenures survive beyond a few years. Even fewer stretch more than a decade. Mark Stoops, entering his 13th season at Kentucky, stands as the longest-tenured coach in program history and the longest active in the conference. But as he took the stage at SEC Media Days on Thursday, his focus wasn't legacy -- it was a bounce back.

"This shit's hard," Stoops said. "You might as well go enjoy it, dive into it. There's a lot of people that can't do it and didn't do it for 12 years, didn't do it for 13 years, not at Kentucky. You look at the history of what we've done, there's a lot of great ones that didn't make it very long."

That kind of resilience will be tested again in 2025.

Kentucky is coming off its worst season in more than a decade -- a 4-8 campaign that snapped an eight-year bowl streak and reignited questions about the program's direction. For a coach who helped elevate the Wildcats into a respectable, competitive program and holds the third-best winning percentage (.513) among Kentucky coaches with at least 70 games -- behind only Blanton Collier (.531) and Bear Bryant (.710) -- 2024 was a clear setback.

The Wildcats dropped their final six games against FBS opponents -- a collapse made more painful by how close they came to breakthrough moments. They pushed then-No. 1 Georgia to the brink in a one-point loss and upset No. 6 Ole Miss on the road just weeks later. Inconsistency defined the year, and with another brutal SEC schedule ahead in 2025, the road back won't be any easier.

Stoops didn't shy away from that reality.

"When you have a down year, you have to stand up here, own it, face it, talk about the things you're doing to address it, then move on," Stoops said. "I want to use last year for us to learn from and to grow from and to get better and to get back to who we want to be."

Stoops's motivation remains steady as he prepares for the challenges ahead.

"It's no different than I've ever been. Zero change," Stoops said. "I like to use the word 'grateful.' I'm very grateful to be here and happy. I know I had a hell of a year. I had to get an ankle replacement surgery. Last year was a bear on me physically. I got that fixed. I feel great. That pain is gone when I'm on the field. I'm very grateful and looking forward to this 13th year."

But the road remains daunting. Kentucky enters the 2025 season with a roster that returns just seven starters and features nearly 50 newcomers, including transfer quarterback Zach Calzada, whose SEC experience could provide a valuable boost.

Still, oddsmakers project just 4.5 wins for the Wildcats -- tied for the second-lowest mark in the conference, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. With so much turnover and a brutal schedule ahead, the question is how quickly this team can find its identity and return to competitiveness in a league that tolerates no margin for error.