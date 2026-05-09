The 2026 college football season will be here before you know it, and it's never too early to start circling dates on the calendar. With all Power Four conferences now playing nine-game league schedules, there are plenty of Saturdays worth circling, but some might wind up being more important than they appear right now.

Today, we'll be highlighting one key game for each top 25 team. It doesn't necessarily have to be the most important game or a rivalry matchup, but it will be a game that could make or break a season. In some cases, it is a rivalry clash, especially if one side hasn't fared very well in that rivalry of late. Just ask Oklahoma fans how Brent Venables has done against Texas.

There are other examples of a key game being the biggest game on the 2026 slate. Notre Dame, for example, doesn't have many opportunities to put impressive wins on its resume. It can't lose when those rare games roll around.

Still, there are teams like Texas. The Longhorns' schedule is littered with marquee matchups, but one under-the-radar game could make a huge impact on the team's chances at an SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. After all, when you're trying to navigate a nine-game conference schedule, you can't afford to lose games you should win.

Here is one key game on every top 25 team's schedule, using Brandon Marcello's post-spring top 25 as our offseason rankings.

1. Texas | at Missouri | Nov. 7

In November, the Longhorns play Missouri, LSU and Texas A&M on the road. This game against Missouri is the first of that trio -- and while it may not be as daunting as the other two, it's tricky. If Texas wants to go at least 2-1 in those three away games, it probably needs to beat the Tigers. The Horns will be favored, but with a trip to Baton Rouge one week later, Missouri could set the trap for an upset.

2. Ohio State | at USC | Oct. 31

This is a fascinating matchup for several reasons. First, this feels like the year USC should break through as a CFP team. Regardless of whether that comes to fruition, the Trojans have enough talent to give Ohio State a tough test. Secondly, this game kicks off a critical home stretch for the Buckeyes. One week later, Ohio State hosts Oregon. A few weeks after that, Ohio State takes on Michigan in The Game. Beating USC could set the table for an impressive late-season run.

3. Oregon | vs. Michigan | Nov. 14

Oregon is one of a few teams on this list with the distinct pleasure of playing Ohio State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks. The Ducks will visit Columbus before hosting the Wolverines, so either game could make this list. The pick was ultimately Michigan because losing on the road to Ohio State won't totally kill Oregon's season, assuming the Ducks handle business at home against teams like Michigan and Washington. How will Oregon recover from what should be an epic clash with Ohio State -- regardless of the outcome?

4. Georgia | vs. Oklahoma | Sept. 26

All eyes will be on the Oct. 10 trip to Alabama, but don't overlook this clash with Oklahoma. This will be the first time Georgia has faced Brent Venables since he took over the Sooners. Oklahoma's defense will almost certainly have something up its sleeve for Gunner Stockton. On the other side, John Mateer is capable of giving Kirby Smart's defense fits with his dual-threat ability, especially since this game is relatively early.

5. Notre Dame | vs. Miami | Nov. 27

Let's just be perfectly honest here. On paper, it looks as though Notre Dame should roll through most of its 2026 schedule. There aren't many opportunities for the Fighting Irish to pick up impressive wins, which makes this game against Miami vital for their College Football Playoff hopes. A victory over the Hurricanes gives Notre Dame a major feather in its cap, but a loss means there will be no room for error anywhere else.

6. Indiana | at Nebraska | Oct. 10

In their quest to repeat as national champions, the Hoosiers have to replace a number of key pieces, not the least of which is Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. This road trip to Nebraska should be the first real test for a new-look Indiana squad -- and it comes right before consecutive games against Ohio State and Michigan. If the Hoosiers stumble in Lincoln, they could be staring down the barrel of three straight losses.

7. Miami | at Clemson | Oct. 24

The Hurricanes have five road games on their schedule, and they'll be heavy favorites in three of them. The road clash against Notre Dame, while very important, is a non-conference matchup. That leaves Clemson as a potential stumbling block in ACC play. Yes, the Tigers have taken a couple of steps backward in recent years, but they should still be in the mix for a conference championship berth this fall.

8. Texas A&M | at LSU | Sept. 26

The Aggies have a laundry list of key games on their 2026 slate, but few are more important than this early road trip to Baton Rouge. Not only is this a rivalry game, but it may also have a major impact on the SEC Championship race. If Texas A&M goes into Baton Rouge and loses, it may have to go 4-1 in matchups against Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas in order to finish the regular season with just two losses.

9. LSU | at Ole Miss | Sept. 19

How could it possibly be anything except this game? After bolting from Oxford to Baton Rouge -- and taking a number of players and staff with him -- Lane Kiffin will have a lot on his shoulders as he returns to Ole Miss. Just imagine the reaction if the Tigers drop this game, which happens to be their conference opener. The pressure on Kiffin would quickly turn thermonuclear as LSU gets set to host Texas A&M the very next weekend.

10. Oklahoma | vs. Texas | Oct. 10

Since taking over at Oklahoma, Brent Venables is 1-3 against his biggest rival. Last year, the Sooners mustered only six points in an ugly showing, and the heat will be turned up on Venables if his team turns in a similar performance this fall. Venables has done some good things in Norman, but beating your rival is a non-negotiable in college football, and he hasn't done that often enough.

11. Texas Tech | at Oklahoma State | Nov. 14

The Red Raiders' road slate isn't exactly filled with landmines, but this visit to Stillwater is interesting. The Oklahoma State offense has undergone a major facelift with the hiring of Eric Morris and the addition of Drew Mestemaker via the transfer portal at quarterback. If their slew of Denton transplants work out, the Cowboys could be a dangerous underdog. Texas Tech can't be complacent after a 42-0 blowout last season.

12. USC | vs. Oregon | Sept. 26

It feels like Lincoln Riley and USC have some real momentum going into the 2026 season, and expectations will be high. The Trojans won't have to wait long to prove they're a bona fide CFP contender because Oregon comes to the City of Angels in September. That will be USC's chance to prove it's ready to hang with the elite tier of college football again. If the Trojans lose, they will still have a lot of proving to do with games against Washington and Penn State on deck.

13. Ole Miss | vs. Auburn | Oct. 31

The Rebels' schedule is pretty relentless. They play Louisville, LSU and Florida in the span of 20 days to start the season. They also have a four-week span in which home games against Auburn and Georgia are sandwiched between road trips to Texas and Oklahoma. That month may be what makes or breaks the season for Ole Miss, so Auburn is probably a must-win game. It's hard to imagine the Rebels dropping that one and being in the driver's seat for a playoff spot.

14. Alabama | at Tennessee | Oct. 17

Alabama is trying to avoid a third-straight loss in Knoxville -- something that hasn't happened since 2000. If the Crimson Tide are going to reach their full potential in 2026, they'll have to win the Third Saturday in October, especially because of where it sits on the schedule. This visit to Tennessee is wedged between home games against Georgia and Texas A&M.

15. Michigan | vs. Oklahoma | Sept. 12

This isn't a conference game, but it's a key matchup nonetheless because it will serve as something of a barometer for Michigan. Because of the transfer portal, this will be far from a one-for-one comparison to the 2025 Michigan team, which lost on the road in Norman. Still, this will offer early insight into the development of Bryce Underwood and what the Wolverines will look like under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham.

16. Tennessee | at Arkansas | Oct. 10

The guaranteed victories on Tennessee's schedule are pretty sparse, but there are quite a few winnable games. The thing about winnable games is that they're also quite loseable. Just look at the Volunteers' performance in Fayetteville two years ago. A CFP team found the end zone just twice en route to a 19-14 loss, and Josh Heupel teams have a penchant for laying eggs away from Knoxville. The Vols can't afford to make their road any tougher than it needs to be this fall.

17. BYU | at Utah | Nov. 7

If BYU wants any shot at a Big 12 Championship -- and a guaranteed CFP berth -- it will probably have to beat Utah at least once. The Cougars have won three straight against their in-state rivals, including a dramatic 24-21 victory last season. This year's edition of the Holy War could serve as a de facto play-in game for the conference title.

18. Iowa | at Washington | Oct. 10

The first half of the season is pretty brutal for the Hawkeyes, and it includes a three-week stretch that features games against Michigan, Ohio State and Washington. Let's assume Iowa will be an underdog in those first two. It may well be an underdog in Seattle as well, but there's a decent chance the Hawkeyes will have to win this one in order to avoid an 0-3 start in Big Ten play.

19. Penn State | vs. USC | Oct. 10

This will be Matt Campbell's first opportunity to make a real statement at Penn State. The Trojans will be making the cross-country journey to Happy Valley in what could be a huge spot for the Nittany Lions. If Penn State is able to pick up a win in this game, it could be 6-0 going to Ann Arbor for a monumental clash with Michigan. That would be a quick reversal of fortunes after the way last season went.

20. Missouri | at Ole Miss | Oct. 3

Austin Simmons entered the 2025 season as Ole Miss' starting quarterback, but he lost that job to Trinidad Chambliss after just a couple of weeks. This fall, Simmons will get the opportunity to go head-to-head against Chambliss when the Tigers visit Oxford. Not only is this game significant because of the quarterback battle, but it also closes out a three-week stretch for Missouri that includes games against Florida and Texas A&M.

21. Washington | vs. Penn State | Nov. 7

Following their open date, the Huskies end with a tough five-game stretch. This home game against Penn State is right between long road trips to Nebraska and Michigan State. Since the Big Ten expanded to the West Coast, teams have regularly fallen victim to the arduous travel. That being the case, Washington needs to make sure it picks up a quality win at home against the Nittany Lions.

22. Clemson | at Cal | Sept. 25

Speaking of travel, the Tigers will make the 2,596-mile trip to Berkeley in Week 4. Clemson will have its hands full against sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who lit up the ACC for 3,454 yards as a true freshman. Overall, last season, the Tigers' defense was pretty good, but it gave up big numbers against better offenses. If Dabo Swinney and his squad slip up against the Golden Bears, they'll be limping into a matchup against Miami.

23. Florida | vs. South Carolina | Oct. 10

Jon Sumrall faces a tough first year in Gainesville, so he needs to win the games he's expected to win. A home game against South Carolina certainly falls into that category, especially because of where it falls in the schedule. The Gators' next three games are a road game at Texas, a neutral-site game against Georgia, and a home game against Oklahoma. If Florida loses to South Carolina, it could be a long month.

24. Utah | at Arizona | Nov. 14

Life away from Rice-Eccles Stadium isn't too daunting for Utah this season, but Arizona could be the exception. Not only is this game right on the heels of the Holy War, but the Wildcats also have an experienced and proven quarterback in Noah Fifita. Five months out, this looks like a significant late-season hurdle for the Utes.

25. SMU | at Louisville | Sept. 19

This matchup will set the tone for the ACC Championship race just a couple of weeks removed from Labor Day. After the Mustangs hammered the Cardinals in Dallas last season, Louisville will be looking for revenge this fall. This is also a fascinating quarterback battle between fifth-year senior Kevin Jennings and Lincoln Kienholz, who transferred to Louisville after backing up Julian Sayin at Ohio State in 2025.