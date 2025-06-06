Kierston Russell, the twin sister of Alabama quarterback and five-star recruit Keelon Russell, died Wednesday, Tuscaloosa police confirmed in a statement. She was 18.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit said the investigation is ongoing and that Russell's death appears to be non-criminal in nature. Because it is not a criminal investigation, police did not release any additional information.

"There has been considerable media attention concerning a death investigation that occurred (in Tuscaloosa) on June 4, 2025," Kennedy said in a statement. "After speaking with the family, and in an attempt to quell media inquiries, they have given permission to confirm the death of Kierston Russell."

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, per the statement, is involved in the investigation as a liaison between the Alabama Department of Forensic Services and the Russell family. Kennedy said that examples of non-criminal death investigations include natural or medical deaths, death from accidents and suicides.

The Russell siblings graduated from Duncanville, Texas, last month. Kierston was set to join Keelon at Alabama this summer ahead of their freshman year. Both played high school sports as Kierston was an athlete on the school's girls basketball team and Keelon climbed the recruiting rankings as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class.

"As a family, we are absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude at the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and messages we have received from family, friends, the University of Alabama, Duncanville High School and people all across the country this week," Russell's mother, April Moore, said in a statement posted on social media. "There is no way we can respond to them all but please know we see and feel all of your love and support. These are words a mother never imagines having to write about their child in a lifetime. I know I will never truly be whole again."