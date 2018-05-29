Kirby Smart explains why he wants Georgia to host Auburn in back-to-back years

When the SEC welcomed Texas A&M and Missouri to the conference in 2012, Georgia made a concession that resonates to this day. With two new members in the league, the Bulldogs travelled to Auburn to play the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry on the Plains in 2012 and 2013. Prior to that, Georgia typically hosted Auburn in odd-numbered years.

Third-year Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, that he wants the Tigers to make the trip to Georgia in consecutive years in the near future to balance things out.

"Yeah, absolutely. If we get a chance to fix that and return the favor that we paid to them," Smart said (via 247Sports). "I hear about that a lot. Obviously, I wasn't here -- about the two times Georgia traveled back to back -- I think it can make it more consistent. It can balance things out. It would probably be helpful in the long run, but I've got a feeling there's more to it than just us and them."

Whether it's helpful in the long run is up for debate, but it certainly would provide for a little bit more November balance for Auburn and Georgia.

Prior to conference expansion, Georgia would play either Auburn or Georgia Tech at home on a rotating basis. But the schedule changed, and the Bulldogs face the Tigers and Yellow Jackets on the road in odd-numbered years and home during even-numbered years. Auburn has a similar predicament, with games vs. Georgia and Alabama in November on the road in even-numbered years and home during odd ones.

Changing the location of games might be difficult, though. The SEC's scheduling rotation is set through 2025, so switching the location of one game now would create either an imbalanced schedule for Auburn and Georgia, or force the rotation to be re-worked.

While the location is what Smart was referring to, moving the date of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry to earlier in the year would go a long way toward solving the problem, too. Instead of mid-November, Auburn and Georgia could meet in October to free up the tough stretch for both programs during the final month of the regular season. It doesn't solve the issue of Georgia traveling to Auburn and Georgia Tech one year and Auburn playing at Georgia and at Alabama the next, but it would allow for a little relief.