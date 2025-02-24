Georgia coach Kirby Smart had some fun at the expense of former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel during a coaching clinic appearance over the weekend, joking that the former Heisman Trophy winner was a "Champion of Fireball."

Smart's presentation at the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic included a slideshow picture of Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, Cam Newton and Manziel. When asked by Smart to point out their similarities, the crowd rightly pointed out that all won the Heisman Trophy. However, someone in the crowd guessed if they were all champions.

"Champion of what?" Smart joked of Manziel in a since-deleted tweet. "Champion of Fireball?"

The comment appeared to be a nod to Manziel's history as a notorious partier during his time at Texas A&M. He was famously arrested during his second year on campus and suspended for the first half of his start against Rice in 2013. Manziel was also one of college football's first major social media stars and appeared all over the country with celebrities.

What Smart was really pointing to with his graphic of the four quarterbacks: "They all had great days against our defenses."

Manziel had a program-changing performance when Smart was the defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2012 when he posted 253 yards passing and two touchdowns with 92 yards rushing in a shocking 29-24 win over the Tide. One year later, he threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-42 loss that earned him respect again.

The performances helped elevate Texas A&M during its first two years in the SEC into a factor in the conference. The Aggies won the Cotton Bowl in 2012 for their only 10-win season since 1998. Manziel was later named to the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.