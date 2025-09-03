Kirby Smart hasn't hesitated to share his dissatisfaction with Georgia fans during home games at Sanford Stadium in recent years. Coming off Saturday's 45-7 win over Marshall in the 2025 season opener -- where large portions of the crowd, including much of the student section, cleared out after halftime -- the Bulldogs' coach again made it clear he wants more from the fan base. Not with giveaways or perks, but through what he described Tuesday as a deeper sense of responsibility for a program that has won two national championships and three SEC titles since he took over in 2016.

"I don't know that you incentivize the turnout," Smart said. "I don't really believe in incentivizing things. I think it has to be a core DNA trait, a belief. You know, when we sell things as 'I will do this if you do this' and incentivize, I don't think that's great motivation. I think it's intrinsic in who you are. I think people should love to be at a Georgia home game because there's only so many of them. It's limited opportunities.

"It's the same thing with our players. We don't incentivize them to run to the ball by saying we'll go up in your NIL if you run to the ball. You've got to do it because you want to be great. You've got to do it because you want to be different. If our fans want to be great and different, then they'll do it."

In his postgame press conference, Smart sidestepped a direct question about the "sparse" second-half crowd.

"Yeah, you said it. I didn't," he quipped, drawing laughs from reporters.

Attendance for the opener was announced at 93,033 -- the 78th consecutive sellout at Sanford Stadium. Getting Georgia fans through the gates isn't the problem in Athens. Keeping them engaged -- and in their seats when the game turns lopsided -- is the challenge. And while that isn't unique to Georgia, especially when rolling over a Group of Six opponent, Smart signaled he wants a higher standard from his home crowd.

This isn't the first time Smart has taken issue with the home atmosphere. Last October, after a win against rival Auburn, he criticized the Georgia fans for "a lack of really affecting the game, crowd noise-wise, passion and energy." He even contrasted Sanford Stadium with the environments he experienced at previous stops like Alabama and Florida State.

Smart has consistently pointed to crowd engagement as a factor in big games, emphasizing how a raucous home environment can tip momentum. Sanford Stadium boasts the nation's longest active home winning streak (32 games), but Smart says consistency from fans is just as important as consistency from players.

The Bulldogs are back in action at Sanford Stadium on Saturday against FCS opponent Austin Peay.