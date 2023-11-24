Quarterback KJ Jefferson exited Arkansas' season finale against Missouri with an apparent leg injury. The redshirt senior signal-caller scrambled for 22 yards with around nine minutes left in the first quarter, but his left leg got pinned under a Missouri defender's body during the tackle.

The star quarterback remained on the turf and immediately started grabbing at his left knee. Arkansas' athletic trainers helped him walk to the sideline, where he immediately went into the medical tent. He later rode an exercise bike and tried to stretch his leg out on the sideline but returned to the tent after jogging around and testing out his leg.

Jefferson actually fumbled on the scramble and Missouri recovered the ball. The Tigers were able to convert the turnover into a field goal, taking an early 10-0 lead with 4:45 left to go in the first frame. Backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who transferred to Arkansas from North Carolina in the offseason, entered the game on Arkansas' next offensive drive.

Jefferson exited the game with 2 yards passing and 15 yards rushing. He started in all 12 of Arkansas' games this season, leading the Razorbacks to a 4-7 record, and completed 190 passes for 2,107 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 and 247-pound Jefferson also rushed 447 yards and two touchdowns on 161 carries.

Though Jefferson signed with Arkansas in 2019, he still has a year of eligibility remaining thanks to the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.