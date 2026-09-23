The Penn State offense has been dealt a major blow on the precipice of Big Ten play. On Wednesday, coach Matt Campbell announced that star wide receiver Koby Howard will "be out an extended period of time."

Campbell said Howard got "dinged up" on his 20-yard touchdown run in Saturday's win over Buffalo, but the injury is not expected to be season-ending. The Nittany Lions open up conference play on Saturday afternoon as they host Wisconsin.

A three-star recruit in the 2025 signing class, Howard played sparingly as a freshman, but he's been a revelation for Penn State through the first three games of this season. Howard leads the team in receptions (12) and yards (344) while totaling three touchdowns.

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Howard has been a driving force behind the Nittany Lions' hot start to the season, and he's quickly developed a rapport with Iowa State transfer quarterback Rocco Becht. Howard has comfortably eclipsed the 100-yard mark in two of three games, and he's a big play just waiting to happen. His 28.7 yards per reception lead the Big Ten.

Through three games against inferior competition, Penn State is averaging 42.3 points per game, although that side of the ball has much bigger challenges on the horizon.

Penn State should be able to navigate the next couple of weeks without Howard in the lineup, as it will be comfortably favored against Wisconsin and Northwestern. If Howard's timeline to return pushes beyond that, the Nittany Lions would be in more trouble.

USC comes to Happy Valley on Oct. 10, and Penn State visits Michigan the following week. Should Howard miss those games, the Nittany Lions would desperately need someone to step up and replace his production.

The primary candidate there would be Iowa State transfer Chase Sowell, who already has plenty of familiarity with Becht. Last year, Sowell totaled 500 yards with the Cyclones, although he reeled in just two touchdown catches.

The other weapon Becht could lean on more heavily is tight end Benjamin Brahmer, another Iowa State transfer. The 6-foot-7 Brahmer is an excellent red zone target, and he led the Cyclones with six touchdowns last fall.