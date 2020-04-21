Korey Foreman, the nation's No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2021, decommits from Clemson

Clemson has been living the good life under coach Dabo Swinney on the field and on the recruiting trail over the last half-decade, but Tuesday brought some rare bad news. Korey Foreman, a five-star defensive end and the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2021, has decommitted from the program. Foreman originally committed to the Tigers on Jan. 26 and was their only five-star commitment.

Foreman's decommitment stems from Clemson's no-visit policy, according to a report from 247Sports. He wants to take his official visits prior to National Signing Day, but Clemson's policy prevents players from taking visits after they pledge to join the program.

Foreman, a 6-foot-4, 265-pounder from Centennial High School in Corona, California, originally chose the Tigers over USC. Will the home-state Trojans become a player now that he has opened his recruitment back up? It looks like it could be a possibility considering they haven't stopped recruiting him over the last few months.

Foreman has drawn comparisons to several high-profile NFL stars, including New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan according to 247Sports national writer Charlie Power.

"Owns a broad, thick frame and added over twenty pounds during the offseason prior to his junior year," he wrote. "Tests as a good, if not elite athlete in combine settings with agility being his best area. Was the defensive line MVP and top edge rusher in one-on-one's at teh all-star camp as a rising junior, showing advanced speed-to-power and technical ability. Combines his initial quickness off the line with an array of pass rush moves and skills. Can dip and bend off the edge in addition to walking offensive linemen back with his strong hands and bull rush.

The Tigers entered the day with the No. 3 overall class in 2021. They were jumped by Florida as a result of Foreman's decision. Ohio State and North Carolina are currently ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively.