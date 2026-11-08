The Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor got off to an inauspicious start as the Michigan Wolverines needed a miraculous (and controversial) Hail Mary just to beat Western Michigan in their opener. Things briefly stabilized with a win over Oklahoma, but the Wolverines hit a new low on Saturday night when they lost 15-6 at home to rival Michigan State.

Whittingham arrived at Michigan late in the coaching carousel after Sherrone Moore was fired after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. The longtime coach at Utah stepped down in Salt Lake City after 20 years as the Utes' coach -- and more than 30 years on the Utah staff -- and arrived at Michigan tasked with resetting the culture in Ann Arbor.

As an outsider to the Michigan program, Whittingham needed to win over some in the fan base by proving he still has what it takes to make a team a contender, but his first season in charge has done little to quell concerns that he's past his prime as a program builder.

Michigan fans are already antsy about the program falling from its perch in the Big Ten's top tier, and even though it's Whittingham's first year in charge, the expectation was that the veteran coach would bring stability and discipline.

Instead, the Wolverines have been sloppy and ineffective on offense -- no matter which quarterback is under center -- and while the defense remains stout, it cannot make up for their offensive ineptitude. That has raised the temperature under Whittingham considerably, and some Wolverines fans have already seen enough.

Unlike some other programs that have to strongly weigh the financial pros and cons of moving on from an embattled coach, Whittingham's contract seemed designed to allow Michigan to pull the plug whenever they felt they needed to. Not all losses are created equal, and after handing their in-state rivals their first Big Ten win of Pat Fitzgerald's first season in charge, chatter about Whittingham's job will pick up considerably.

Kyle Whittingham buyout, contract details

Whittingham signed a five-year, $41 million contract this offseason to take over the Wolverines, which is a relative bargain for a program with deep pockets like Michigan. His buyout percentage is also quite low at 75% (one of the lowest in the Big Ten), which means the Wolverines could move on from Whittingham after just one season in charge for the price of $24.75 million.

Given that a new athletic director will take over at Michigan in 2027 after Warde Manuel steps down, Whittingham will not have much institutional backing and will need to see the Wolverines improve considerably if he's going to make it to a second year in charge. His hire already felt like a stopgap after the sudden dismissal of Moore, but the hope was he could rebuild a culture of winning to set Michigan's next coach up for immediate success.

Instead, Michigan now has to consider whether it's worth continuing Whittingham's tenure and trying to find a new quarterback in the portal, or whether it wants to bite the bullet on around $25 million to become the best job on the market this offseason (at least so far).