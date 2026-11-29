Kyle Whittingham's not sure how, but it happened — the most embarrassing defeat to Ohio State in the history of the Michigan program.

Saturday's 45-0 shutout loss to the Buckeyes is rock bottom for the Wolverines in Whittingham's first campaign, a low-end bowl game invite being all that's left to end a tumultuous season.

There's heat on Michigan to potentially move on from its first-year coach after falling well short of expectations at the national level.

"Well, we're 6-6, which nobody is happy about that, and it's not my place to speculate on speculation," Whittingham said of his job security after the loss, via 247Sports. "All I'm concerned with is getting things fixed. I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year. That's not my concern of (does the coaching staff deserve another year). I'll work as hard as I can work until somebody tells me I don't work here anymore."

Is there enough runway for Michigan to "get things fixed" this offseason, and what that might entail? Whittingham, who fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck earlier this month, offered no specifics on where he'll begin his turnaround plan.

"We had our issues this year, and obviously the offense was probably the most problematic, when we look at it," Whittingham said. "I mean, we're dead last in almost every Big Ten statistic and buried towards the end of the pile overall in the whole country offensively."

Whittingham signed a five-year, $41 million contract this offseason to take over the Wolverines, who were in disarray this time last year after unexpectedly moving on from coach Sherrone Moore for cause. Whittingham's buyout language is 75% of his remaining salary — one of the lowest in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines could theoretically move on from Whittingham after just one season for the price of $24.75 million.

As previously reported by CBS Sports, given that a new athletic director will take over at Michigan in 2027 after Warde Manuel steps down, Whittingham does not have much institutional backing. His hire already felt like a stopgap after the sudden dismissal of Moore, but the hope was he could rebuild a culture of winning to set Michigan's next coach up for immediate success.

It's clear the program is heading in the wrong direction under his watch, with Saturday's loss being quite the negative exclamation point on a Year 1 failure.

Michigan's shutout loss to Ohio State marked the first time the program was blanked in the rivalry since 1962 and eclipsed the Wolverines' 38-point loss in 1935. Michigan finished with seven first downs, 150 total yards and a turnover.

"I did something wrong in the preparation, and didn't see this coming at all," Whittingham said. "It was an embarrassment. Nothing positive to take away from this game."