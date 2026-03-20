Kyle Whittingham's sudden split with Utah in December was the result of soured discussions between the two sides over the 66-year-old coach's future, Yahoo Sports reports. The way Whittingham handled his transition to Michigan also ruffled some feathers in Salt Lake City.

Following a 10-2 regular season, Whittingham and his agent expressed interest in returning for a 23rd season with the Utes. However, documents obtained by Yahoo Sports show that differences in salary and control over of the program drove a wedge between Whittingham and athletic director Mark Harlan.

Whitthingham's agent, Bruce Tollner, initially requested a raise in salary from $7.4 million to $9 million per year. Whittingham was also asking for a $20 million in NIL funds and a $2 million increase in his assistant coach salary pool.

Harlan and the university countered with an $8 million salary, but Whittingham would have to cede control to Morgan Scalley, then the coach-in-waiting and now the full-time coach at Utah. Scalley would have "full and final" control over player personnel matters, including recruiting, and he would have "complete decision-making authority" over matters concerning the roster and coaching staff beyond 2026.

Additionally, Harlan would have some say over Whittingham's staff hires, and an athletic department administrator would be "housed full-time within the football facility," per Yahoo.

If Whittingham broke the terms of the agreement, he would first be assessed a $500,000 fine. A second violation would result in his termination.

Whittingham didn't agree to those terms, and he signed a $13.5 million separation agreement with Utah before stepping down. That money was to be paid out in three installments over two years, and the first check came with a reprimand from Harlan.

Shortly after leaving Utah, Whittingham accepted the vacant coaching position at Michigan. Whittingham brought a number of staff members with him, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck and strength coach Elisaia. Whittingham also convinced four-star defensive back Salesi Moa to join him in Ann Arbor.

Harlan and the school took exception to Whittingham poaching staff and players from Utah, and he expressed disappointment in a letter that accompanied the first installment of Whittingham's separation bonus, which was $8 million.

"The University felt that your involvement with recruiting our football coaches and staff to Michigan was contrary to the terms of your employment agreement, which requires you to assist with a smooth and successful transition of the football program to the new head coach and his coaching staff," Harlan wrote, per Yahoo.

Harlan added that a legal battle over the money would not be in the "long-term interests of the University and its football program," but stated the school expects Whittingham to abide by the terms of the agreement moving forward.

After more than two decades with Utah, Whittingham will make his Michigan debut on Sept. 6 against Western Michigan, and the Scalley era at Utah will officially begin on Sept. 3 against Idaho.