Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has died at the age of 24, an LSU official confirmed to CBS Sports. No cause of death has been given at this time.

Lacy spent two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette before transferring to LSU where he was the Tigers' leading receiver in 2024. He finished his career with 162 catches for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Once considered a potential high NFL Draft pick, Lacy was arrested in January and charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 17 crash that killed a 78-year old man and injured two others.

"As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge," a Louisiana State Police news release read. "Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento."

Following the accident, police said Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled without stopping to offer help or call emergency services.