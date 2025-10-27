LSU's decision to fire Brian Kelly on Sunday after their latest loss to Texas A&M brought plenty of reactions from around the college football world, but among the most notable and damning of Kelly's tenure in Baton Rouge was provided by Kenny Lacy, the father of the late Kyren Lacy, who played for Kelly at LSU from 2022-24.

Kenny Lacy posted to Facebook on Monday with an anecdote about LSU's new interim coach Frank Wilson and some other coaches visiting with the Lacy family after Kyren's death. Notably absent was Kelly, who Lacy says never sent so much as a call or text.

Facebook

"This dude actually came sit down with our family and showed us some real genuine love when my son died along with a couple other coaches," wrote Lacy. "I didn't even get a call or text from that dude in the back. Must be nice to get paid millions to get your walking papers. Let's get it coach Frank."

Lacy played 39 games for Kelly at LSU, catching 112 passes for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Tigers and led the team in receiving in 2024.

Lacy died in April from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound a day before a grand jury was set to hear his case for charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle from a fatal crash in December 2024. Lacy's attorney released video earlier this month that challenged the presentation of the incident by the Louisiana State Police, who then reiterated their stance that the evidence and witness testimony pointed to Lacy being at fault.

After Lacy's tragic death, his father says the support the family received from the LSU program did not include Kelly.