A Sun Belt showdown is on tap Saturday as the Texas State Bobcats and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Louisiana-Monroe is 0-1, while Texas State enters Saturday's matchup with a 0-2 record. The Warhawks are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games as an underdog, while the Bobcats are 2-6-1 against the spread in their last nine conference games.

The Bobcats are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 61. The over is 4-0 in the Bobcats' last four games as a favorite, while the over is 20-7 in the Warhawks' last 27 games as a home underdog.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas State State spread: Texas State -5.5

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas State over-under: 61 points

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas State: TXST -210, TXST +180

ULM: The Warhawks are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 Sun Belt games

TXST: The Bobcats are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games on grass



What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe

The Warhawks absorbed a 37-7 loss to Army last Saturday. Quarterback Colby Suits threw for 148 yards and a score in the loss. The Warhawks compiled only 200 yards of offense against the Black Knights, including 163 through the air.

Coach Matt Viator is just 19-30 in his fifth season, and is coming off a 4-8 finish in 2019. Both running back Josh Johnson and wide receiver Perry Carter Jr. showed massive potential late last season. Johnson finished the 2019 season with 1,298 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while Carter Jr. recorded over 60 yards receiving in two of his final three games a season ago.

What you need to know about Texas State

Quarterback Tyler Vitt has thrown for 346 yards and four touchdowns against just two interceptions in two games. Meanwhile, running back Brock Sturges has rushed for 164 yards on 30 carries and two scores thus far this season.

The Bobcats had a great chance to improve to 1-1 last weekend but let it slip away, rallying for 20 fourth-quarter points to take Texas San-Antonio to double overtime before falling 51-48.

