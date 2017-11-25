Lamar Jackson, Louisville teammate get into shoving match with Kentucky players

Tensions are always high in rivalry week

Rivalry week games are what make college football so great. The history and traditions are unmatched. But rivalries also mean tension and high emotions. For Louisville and Kentucky, that boiled over into a fight featuring Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first quarter of the Commonwealth Cup. 

The fight happened when Jackson was tackled just outside the Kentucky goal line. Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones got into Jackson's face and Jackson responded by shoving Jones, who shoved Jackson in return. When a Louisville player came to Jackson's side, Jones tackled Jackson to the ground and more players got involved. 

Here's a quick video of the ensuing scrum.

And here's a photo of the fight, courtesy of Alex Slitz of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

After sorting out the mess, referees handed four offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, but no player was ejected. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

