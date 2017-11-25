Lamar Jackson, Louisville teammate get into shoving match with Kentucky players

Rivalry week games are what make college football so great. The history and traditions are unmatched. But rivalries also mean tension and high emotions. For Louisville and Kentucky, that boiled over into a fight featuring Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first quarter of the Commonwealth Cup.

The fight happened when Jackson was tackled just outside the Kentucky goal line. Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones got into Jackson's face and Jackson responded by shoving Jones, who shoved Jackson in return. When a Louisville player came to Jackson's side, Jones tackled Jackson to the ground and more players got involved.

Here's a quick video of the ensuing scrum.

Lamar Jackson right in the middle of a big Kentucky and Louisville fight pic.twitter.com/36j2Rhruov — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 25, 2017

And here's a photo of the fight, courtesy of Alex Slitz of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A fight between Kentucky and Louisville breaks out on the field near the goal line. @heraldleader @kentuckysports #bbn pic.twitter.com/voMBQlq3PQ — Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) November 25, 2017

After sorting out the mess, referees handed four offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, but no player was ejected.