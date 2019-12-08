Landing No. 1 seed drastically improves LSU's College Football Playoff title chances, projection model shows
Data analytics suggest that LSU's jump to No. 1 is a very big deal
LSU jumped above Ohio State to the No. 1 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Sunday, which earned them a game against No. 4 Oklahoma rather than No. 3 Clemson. The debate on which top team would avoid facing Clemson was one of the more intriguing storylines on Sunday morning and statistics suggest that the Tigers are far more likely to win the national championship now than they were heading into championship weekend.
Stephen Oh, the principal data engineer for SportsLine, crunched the numbers and determined the simulated percentage to win the national championship based on the matchups and computer-generated statistics.
|Team
|Simulated national title %
(Last week)
|Simulated national title %
(This week)
|Difference
|LSU
|25%
|40.7%
|+15.7%
|Ohio State
|32%
|28.8%
|-3.2%
|Clemson
|26%
|27.1%
|+1.1%
|Oklahoma
|3%
|3.4%
|+0.4%
Why is there such a big gap between LSU and the field? The matchup vs. the Sooners is the biggest reason.
"The odds-makers agree that facing Oklahoma is a huge benefit to LSU," Oh said. "A week ago LSU was 3/1 to win the championship so their implied percentage improved from 25% to 41.7%."
That's quite the jump considering Clemson rolled in the ACC Championship Game and Ohio State overcame a sluggish start to run away from Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game. Of course, some of that jump was caused by LSU's win over then-No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. But it's a stretch to say that the win over the Bulldogs caused that much of a move.
Another interesting nugget is that Oklahoma's simulated chances only went up 0.4% despite Baylor and Utah both being in the mix last week. The Sooners, of course, dispatched of the Bears in overtime on Saturday and the Utes lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bowl projections: Gators, Penn St in NY6
Jerry Palm breaks down the CFP and every bowl with his final projections
-
CFP Rankings: UF, PSU claim NY6 spots
The final CFP Rankings are in, and the New Year's Six bowl games are all set
-
2019 Bowl Games: Live announcements
College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2019-20 slate; we'll cover every...
-
Why Ohio State deserved the No. 1 spot
Both the Buckeyes and Tigers had arguments to be No. 1, but Ohio State's was more convincing
-
CFP: LSU, Ohio St., Clemson, OU are in
The four-team field that will compete for the 2019-20 national championship has officially...
-
Oregon moves to No. 6 in Coaches Poll
The top three teams in the country remain the same in the weekly Coaches Poll
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game