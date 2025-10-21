Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knows his eighth-ranked Rebels are in for a competitive SEC battle Saturday afternoon at No. 13 Oklahoma, which flexes college football's top-ranked defense.

"Film study of signals, I just tell you how it is and I think they do a great job of that," Kiffin said. "If you study people really well and then you have enough confidence as a coach to go after those, that's what (Venables) does. It seems like they've got a really good bead on the plays that are coming when they're called and they do a great job of taking those away.

"You look at the Auburn game. I told Hugh (Freeze) after the game watching it he may want to switch signals. It's looks like they have your plays. The middle safety is running down the field to steal slants, which is very abnormal."

Venables responded to Kiffin's compliment of sorts shortly thereafter.

"Like, he must have watched our guys be really prepared. (Because) that's who they are man," Venables said. "They're relentless. Their detail, the time they spend above and beyond what's required, that's the proof of how we're playing right now. That D-line, how they're able to dominate physically."

Venables continued, pointing to the Ole Miss offense and its frenetic pace.

"Honestly I don't know of a team that hasn't huddled," Venables said. "I think every single team we've played the last two years has huddled. And so between that and the helmet communication, I don't know how that works, but we got enough to worry about just getting our guys lined up with the right call and things of that nature.

"But I guess I'll take that as kind of a weird kind of compliment. Our guys must've looked pretty good on film."

Kiffin jokingly said the Rebels would not change their signals before he was asked if altering sideline calls was something he does every week during the season.

"That's a really good question and competitively, I can't answer that for you," Kiffin said.

The cat-and-mouse game is a storyline to watch between Kiffin and Venables, two of college football's best on their respective sides of the football.

Venables assumed play-calling on defense for the Sooners this offseason, and his expertise is noticeable. Oklahoma ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense, No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 3 in rush defense heading into Saturday's matchup of playoff contenders.