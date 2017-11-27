Lane Kiffin continues to troll Tennessee's fanbase, and Vols fans can't let him go

Tennessee fans cannot get out of Lane Kiffin's mentions, even if he wants them to. After a disastrous Sunday for Tennessee in which Greg Schiano reportedly agreed to become the Vols coach only to have that agreement voided after fan outrage, Kiffin said that although he spoke to Tennessee last week, he isn't going to be packing his bags for Knoxville any time soon and he's more focused on North Texas.

As Tennessee again finds itself engulfed in flames, Lane Kiffin waits by his phone Not waiting at all! Getting this team ready to win its 9th straight against a great north Texas team. Come to the championship here in Boca Dennis at #thefaU @espn https://t.co/GJ83xJqejm — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 27, 2017

To toss some extra salt in the wound, he affirmed his allegiance to Florida Atlantic, which is enjoying a fantastic season in Kiffin's first year. Tennessee fans have apparently forgiven Kiffin for his one-year tenure in Knoxville before he bolted for Southern California, and they got all up in his mentions after the tweet, telling him that both sides have matured and it's time to give this crazy thing called love another shot.

Some people decided to stay with the classics in their pleas for help, and why not? "Baby Come Back" by Player is the ultimate "it's your fault, but you got hot" anthem, and man if that isn't what's going on in Tennessee right now.

I hope you got a good relationship with Haslam #Vols pic.twitter.com/PK494DYmxg — Austin (@AcVol18) November 27, 2017

Others took a script from a romantic comedy and made it into a tweet, appealing to the fact that both sides have grown. They aren't upset by the whole situation, they're just disappointed that Kiffin won't even give them another shot.

I don't blame you for not waiting by the phone. The fact you are concerned more about your team makes feel like you would be a good fit at Tennessee again. Either way you keep doing what you do best coach kids n troll UT fans but please if you do get the call give it real thought — strawplainsflash (@strawplainsflas) November 27, 2017

Still, other enterprising Vols decided to look into the semantics of Kiffin's tweet, saying that even if he isn't waiting, what if the opportunity came up?

May not be waiting by your phone but the question is...would you pick up? — The Grude Dude (@thegrudes) November 27, 2017

However, Tennessee isn't without its bitter fans, as one fan points out. Lane isn't welcomed back by everyone just yet.

Just the mention of your name in K-town still makes people angry, just so you know. — Amy Miller (@Siliconlaw) November 27, 2017

And, of course, my favorite. The old "on-off relationships do work... sometimes" tweet. Go back to what you know. It won't hurt you.

People breakup and get back together all the time. Come home😁 — NKOTBloveliferemix (@acamp1618) November 27, 2017

So yeah, fans in Tennessee really aren't taking things super well, and they shouldn't. Twitter blocking a coaching hire does not bode well for this search. And even though things didn't work the first time with Kiffin and Tennessee, the fans think that those crazy kids still have a shot at love. For the time being, however, Kiffin seems to be more than content at FAU. He's beloved at a school enjoying a phenomenal season, and his unorthodox recruiting tactics are sure to catch a lot of eyes. However things go at Tennessee, Kiffin seems to have moved on. Much to the chagrin of the UT faithful.

#voltwitter and @Lane_Kiffin is the perfect marriage. On the bright side Lane- you can be confident your transgressions paled in comparison to Schiano’s. #CometotheUniversityofTN — Tifany (@tifany_shemille) November 27, 2017

Come back, Lane. We forgive you. Make us great again, and bring Tee with you! — Duggan (@WHODATDuggDat) November 27, 2017

You know you want to Lane! You'll even get to beat Daddy Saban every year! pic.twitter.com/wnlMd9fzsf — Erik Hancock (@GradlvlStress) November 27, 2017

Let lane get that conference championship then show him the money! 💰 @UTKnoxville pic.twitter.com/oTqJNaaytD — Chris sutton (@Rockytop1281) November 27, 2017