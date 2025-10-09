Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, once linked to the Auburn job before Hugh Freeze was hired in 2023, criticized the trend of moving college football games for financial gain, taking aim at Auburn's recent decision to relocate its 2026 season opener against Baylor to Atlanta for NIL opportunities instead of prioritizing fan experience.

"I like our home games for our fans," Kiffin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "They get to come and it does a lot for our community and our town with all the people that come into town for the home games. So I wouldn't want to take that away from our fans and our community. NIL dollars isn't the answer to everything. [Auburn has] a lot of them over there. So, I prefer in that situation to keep supporting our community and our town and our university that's been so great for us."

Auburn officials, however, emphasized that the move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is designed to provide promotional and financial opportunities for players, allowing them to earn third-party NIL compensation. Athletic director John Cohen said the arrangement, coordinated with the Aflac Kickoff Game and Peach Bowl, would also enhance the players' national exposure and brands.

"This is not only a win for Auburn student-athletes but for Auburn athletics," Cohen said in a release.

The move has drawn criticism from local officials and business leaders, who say it could hurt Auburn's economy. Mayor Ron Anders told the city council on Tuesday that home games generate significant economic activity, from sales tax revenue to business for restaurants, hotels and other local services.

"I have spoken to the athletic director, Mr. John Cohen and President Chris Roberts, and shared my disappointment and concern," Anders said, emphasizing that many local businesses rely heavily on the income generated during home football weekends.

Speaking Monday on his Tiger Talk radio program, Freeze said he was not involved in the decision but expressed understanding for the growing role of NIL in college athletics.

"We live in a day and time where doing things that help our program in the NIL world are very vital and important -- whether we like it, don't like it. It's here. And it's a part of it," Freeze said.

The move will reduce Auburn's home games at Jordan-Hare Stadium to just six in 2026, the fewest since 2001, further stoking debate over the balance between tradition, fan engagement and the financial opportunities created by NIL.

Kiffin, however, is far from alone in weighing these issues. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who has participated in four neutral-site kickoff games during his tenure, noted the challenge of balancing revenue-generating opportunities for players with keeping fans and alumni engaged.

"I think you gotta be careful because you're, you're working for two different groups," Smart said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "You're working to generate revenue for your players, which is the lifeblood of your program, but you're also trying to entertain and make sure your customers, the ticket, the home ticket fans, the alumni, the people who buy your seats, are just as engaged. And that's obviously a decision that comes outside of me, but it's very interesting because I know every coach is trying to get every dollar they can in terms of roster retention and roster management."