There isn't a coach in college football that Lane Kiffin respects more than Kirby Smart — an active one, anyway. Kiffin's fifth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels are one of only two unbeaten SEC teams left on the board and are looking to win their second straight against the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs for the only the second time since 1990.

"I think in five years, in the regular season, they've only lost to Alabama and then in our game here last year ... so it's a very challenging team to always play, especially there," Kiffin said. "So we're going to have to have a great week of preparation and prepare to go on the road in a very tough environment with elite players and a phenomenal coaching staff, led by Kirby (Smart) and what he's been able to do.

"I said yesterday in the call (with media) when asked that he finds a way to win a lot of games in a lot of different styles and overcome a lot of adversity in games and keep his team together. That's why he's the best coach in college football now."

Gunning for their first playoff appearance in program history, the Rebels control their destiny the rest of the way with Saturday's game marking one of only two left on the slate against a ranked opponent.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is the Rebels' breakout star, who signed after spring camp from Division II Ferris State to be Austin Simmons' primary backup. However, with Simmons on the mend in recent weeks, Chambliss led Ole Miss to several marquee victories including a 24-19 decision over LSU.

"They get the best players in the country and Kirby, I think like coach Saban, recruits size and speed and it's always really obvious with them, especially in warmups when you're out there," Kiffin said.

Over his first five seasons, Kiffin has three top 15 finishes and in the portal era, has shown an adept acumen for transfer talent. That's a different philosophy for the most part from Smart's recruiting strengths, but Kiffin has a chance to do what few have done in the SEC against him this weekend — beat him for the second straight year.