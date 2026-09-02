Adapted from Lane Being Lane: The Story of Lane Kiffin, College Football's Agent of Chaos by John Talty to be published by Harper, Sept. 15, 2026. The first book on the most polarizing coach in college sports, Louisiana State University football coach Lane Kiffin, charts his inexorable rise and his impact on the game, as he left a trail of winning teams, bad feelings, and controversy in his wake.

You can order a copy of Lane Being Lane here. Signed copies of the book are also available for order here.

Lane Kiffin came off like a man who badly wanted revenge on Ole Miss, but everywhere he turned he was rebuffed. Eventually, he found a target: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney had just lost talented Cal transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli to Ole Miss despite his signing with the Tigers and even going to classes on Clemson's campus. Ferrelli, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, took a visit to Ole Miss before signing with Clemson, but the Rebels didn't have a spot available for him.

That changed when LSU convinced Ole Miss linebacker T.J. Dottery to enter the portal and transfer to LSU. Ole Miss pivoted back to Ferrelli, offered him a significant raise over what he was expected to make at Clemson, and added a key piece to its defense. The old-school Swinney wasn't happy over what he thought was blatant tampering. And while LSU may or may not have just done something very similar in luring Dottery away from Ole Miss, Kiffin egged Swinney on to go public against the Rebels, which he did in a jaw-dropping press conference where Swinney brought the receipts and implored the NCAA to look into the case.

"This is a whole other level of tampering," Swinney said in January. "It's total hypocrisy…We have a broken system, and if there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules and we have no governance."

Kiffin even passed along information, according to multiple sources, to help Swinney in his crusade against Golding and Ole Miss. Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke, the former Ole Miss head coach, called his alma mater to give it a heads-up on what Kiffin had helped convince Swinney to do.

Ole Miss officials were furious, not only because they now had to deal with another national controversy once Swinney went public with the allegations, but over Kiffin's hypocrisy.

"Dabo's one of the main guys when [Lane] was at Ole Miss he would always say that guy's a fraud and I don't like that," says a high-ranking Ole Miss official. "And of course, he's feeding him all this stuff."

Says another Ole Miss source, "He can't handle Ole Miss being successful. Pete (Golding) said, 'They better be careful I know where every body is buried.'"

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The NCAA's investigation into Ole Miss allegedly tampering with Ferrelli has yet to be resolved, according to sources. Swinney said this week he hasn't gotten a recent update from the NCAA.

"No, I haven't heard anything," Swinney said. "It was true, he was in school for a week, it did happen. Then he magically ended up at another place. It really doesn't frustrate me. I am just trying to win a game this weekend. That's it. Let everybody else worry about all that stuff."

As part of its investigation, the NCAA requested that the phones of multiple Ole Miss coaches and staffers, including Golding, general manager Austin Thomas and inside linebackers coach Jay Shoop, be forensically imaged. The NCAA asked the same of Ferrelli.

In addressing the situation this past May at the SEC spring meetings, Golding claimed that Ferrelli wanted to be at Ole Miss and he was unaware that he had signed with Clemson as he prepared for the Fiesta Bowl against Miami. While he never mentioned him by name, Golding strongly implied that Dottery, who followed Kiffin to LSU, was tampered with and that nothing came of it.

"We're not comparing that to a guy who has been a three-year starter somewhere that wasn't in the portal that's at a new school after going to the semis?" Golding said. "Like what are we doing? I think that's the piece where everybody's at. There's an enforcement of this...but there's not an enforcement of this. They just ruined his brand over three years. ... (has) been tampered with the entire time? What are we doing?"

Swinney's Clemson team will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to play Kiffin's No. 11 LSU team. Earlier this week, Swinney criticized programs attempting to add former NFL players to their rosters. LSU has dominated national headlines for its efforts to add three players, two of whom played for Kiffin at Ole Miss last season, who were on NFL rosters earlier this year and are using the judicial system to try to gain another year of eligibility. A hearing scheduled for Thursday in Baton Rouge could determine whether Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris and Junior Tuihalamaka are eligible to play against Clemson on Saturday night.

"Rarely am I at a loss for words," Swinney said earlier this week. "But I'm at kind of a loss of words. I would just say it's kind of embarrassing. I mean, honestly, it's just embarrassing that that's where we are. I don't blame the kids and people trying to take advantage of the system. I just think it's embarrassing where we are with college football."