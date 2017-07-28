Lane Kiffin feels for Reince Priebus being fired on a tarmac by Donald Trump
Kiffin knows what it's like to be left at an airport, Reince Priebus
If there's one person who knows what it's like to be left at an airport after being fired, it's Lane Kiffin. The Florida Atlantic coach, as you will recall, was famously left at a tarmac when he was let go as USC's coach.
That's comforting news for now-former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who is in good company.
Priebus, like Kiffin, was left on the tarmac on Friday at Joint Base Andrews instead of proceeding with President Donald Trump. That sent college football Twitter into a frenzy of Kiffin jokes. And Kiffin, it seems, is completely self-aware of his famous firing.
Kiffin is a well-documented winner on the Twitter streets, but he's now become fully self-aware and not even the most insane national political stories are free from his grasp.
All of this can mean only one thing: Kiffin for president in 2020. Or Chief of Staff, at least. His literal experience in this makes him qualified for the job.
