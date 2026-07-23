How Lane Kiffin used a 16-minute filibuster to dodge tough questions at first SEC Media Days with LSU

When Lane Kiffin ascended the SEC Media Days podium for the first time as the coach at Ole Miss, his opening statement lasted two minutes and seven seconds.

When he took the stage for the first time as LSU's coach on Thursday, he prattled on for over 16 minutes, issuing a winding opening filibuster. If the goal was to stave off potentially thorny inquiries from the assembled media about his whirlwind departure from Ole Miss, it worked.

Kiffin lauded commissioner Greg Sankey, touched on his love for the SEC Media Days host city of Tampa and talked up the positives of his recent social media hiatus. His Week 3 return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to face his former program went unaddressed during the nationally televised portion of his time at SEC Media Days.

When it was all said and done, there was time for just four questions.

Buried within his uncharacteristically long-winded presentation, Kiffin provided some morsels and insight ahead of his first year with the Tigers. Here's a rundown of the highlights from Kiffin's time at the podium.

Pressed on views about Ole Miss

In an offseason interview with Vanity Fair, Kiffin intimated that recruiting to LSU is easier than recruiting to Ole Miss because of Mississippi's sordid history of race relations. Once Kiffin wrapped up his meandering opening statement on Thursday, he was asked about those comments, which only served to anger the scorned Ole Miss fan base when they were published in May.

Kiffin went off the rails in his response, speaking of his childhood admiration for his father and Hulk Hogan. At one point, he observed that, "we're all going to die."

Eventually, he doubled down with the same sort of half-baked apology that he issued after the Vanity Fair article's release.

"You do things, and you make really good decisions, and you make poor decisions," Kiffin said. "That was a poor usage of a term that I believe, just like many coaches that have been there before, was factual. But over the course of a long interview, (that) was bad timing and bad usage of the word. It is what it is. I apologized when I said it, and moving on."

The "Lane Kiffin rule"

Though the future of the Protect College Sports Act remains uncertain, one of its provisions is known colloquially as the "Lane Kiffin rule." It would prevent coaches from leaving for another head-coaching job before the end of their current team's season.

Kiffin said he wasn't aware that a portion of the legislation is named after him.

"I do hope for future people that's fixed so that you're not in that same predicament for players … it was really was a player issue too," Kiffin said. "Then we fixed that with moving the portal date back. That was more of an issue earlier in the postseason, too, as you saw players having to leave teams to get into the portal during the season. Hopefully, some way they fix it for coaches, too."

Views on the 9-game league slate

Veiled complaints and warnings about the potential pitfalls of the SEC's move to a 9-game league schedule were a common theme from coaches during SEC Media Days. Kiffin offered one of the most succinct evaluations of the issues the new schedule format could bring for the SEC.

One problem for Kiffin is the College Football Playoff selection process that he believes still does not properly account for schedule strength.

"Teams will eventually get out of the bigger nonconference games because the selection process is not fixed," he said. "Until that is fixed to really truly reward strength of schedule, I was against it because I think what you're going to have is more conference losses.

"You don't prove anything. We keep playing each other. We don't really prove that we're better than anyone else, and we're taking away out-of-conference games. I just think that it's going to cause issues that we've already seen."

Championship expectations

Kiffin's predecessor, Brian Kelly, went 34-14 (19-10 SEC) in nearly four seasons on the job before getting fired after a 5-3 start to the 2025 season. Kelly's three most recent predecessors all won national titles. Now comes Kiffin, who is entering with sky-high expectations after landing the nation's No. 1-ranked transfer class.

Kiffin called those expectations "an awesome challenge."

"You want to talk about getting uncomfortable," he said. "That does it."

But Kiffin -- as he has done repeatedly since taking the job -- reiterated the idea that it will be a multi-year job to get LSU back to operating peak capacity.

"We've put together a roster that can win now, but as I look at when you build the program, where it really will go to another level is how you build your depth, and that you can't necessarily build the first year," he said. "But then you can, once you sign the high school players and back-to-back classes and portal players."

Social media hiatus

Kiffin has not posted from his X account in over a month and has only posted once since May 11. The change stemmed from a challenge issued by his son, Knox, who is a high school quarterback prospect.

"Wasn't a long-term plan," Kiffin said. "It was really interesting to see as I went through it because Knox pushing me to do that, challenging me, allowed me to help other players, friends, coaches to say, 'man, you should try this sometime' because once you remove something from your life, you start to realize how many other people are addicted to it or need it."

Kiffin said the change has helped him become "more present."

"I appreciate Knox challenging me on that," Kiffin said. "It's been great."