As a Bills fan since Super Bowl XXV, I woke this morning terrified after another dominating performance by the Patriots on Monday Night Football. To soothe my nerves, I'm looking forward to a long day of sports, from the soccer pitches of Europe to the college and professional basketball courts and ice hockey rinks of North America; there is plenty of action on the calendar to soothe my nerves as I try to forget those many years of Buffalo playing second fiddle to New England.

FIrst, let's dive into the news you need to know to kick off your Tuesday.

🏈 Five things to know Tuesday

🐯 Do not miss this: The full drama of Lane Kiffin to LSU

Getty Images

The story of Lane Kiffin's decision to leave Ole Miss on the edge of the team's trip to the College Football Playoff and take the top coaching job at LSU is still dominating the headlines. During Kiffin's introductory press conference in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon, he credited Nick Saban with influencing his decision to leave Ole Miss. Meanwhile, another legendary coach, Bill Cowher, blasted Kiffin for his decision, saying Kiffin's actions depleted the program and proved Kiffin "doesn't care about the players."

CBS Sports' John Talty dove deep to tell the story of Kiffin's decision, from how he nearly landed at Florida instead of LSU before finally agreeing to take the helm for the Tigers.

Talty: "When he suddenly had two of the best jobs in the country, Florida and LSU, fighting over him, he couldn't resist. It seemed to color the way he viewed his current job, too, even though he publicly said he loved Ole Miss. He'd privately complain about the fanbase and whether the program's recent success was sustainable, especially compared to more historically successful programs like Florida and LSU. He locked in on what he thought were disappointing home crowds, telling some around him that didn't happen in Baton Rouge and Gainesville."

More on Kiffin:

🎠 College coaching carousel chaos

Getty Images

Kiffin's story may be dominating the headlines, but the coaching carousel kicked into overdrive on Monday. UCLA made a big move for the future with plans to hire Bob Chesney away from James Madison. Chesney stepped in at James Madison after Curt Cignetti left to kick off his highly successful stint at Indiana and led the Dukes to a 20-5 record over two seasons, including having the team on the verge of a spot in the upcoming CFP.

Michigan State addressed its own coaching vacancy after firing Jonathan Smith, hiring former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald spent 17 seasons at Northwestern from 2006-22. He has not coached at the collegiate level since.

The biggest coaching vacancy in the country remains at Penn State, and the team appears to be targeting BYU's Kalani Sitake to fill that spot. Sitake has built BYU into one of the nation's most consistent programs since taking over in 2016 and said that he has asked his team to remain focused on their goals as they try and lock up a CFP bid when they face Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

Kentucky fired Mark Stoops, the program's all-time wins leader, and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill the spot. Meanwhile, Ohio mysteriously placed coach Brian Smith on leave for an "undetermined period of time" while waiting for their bowl selection after an 8-4 season.

🏀 Grading the first quarter of the NBA season

Getty Images

It's hard to believe that we're already a quarter of the way into the NBA season, but that is reality. As expected, the season has produced plenty of surprises and disappointments. Some teams are still finding their way, while others are soaring to hot starts, with dreams of an NBA championship either tantalizing or teasing their fans.

With that in mind, the CBS Sports squad of Brad Botkin, Robby Kalland and Jack Maloney sat down to hand out grades for every team in the East. Unsurprisingly, given their 16-4 start, the Pistons have earned an elusive "A+."

Maloney: "Deee-troit basketball is back in a major way. Only the defending champion Thunder have a better record than the Pistons, who have already recorded more wins than they did in the entirety of their disastrous 2023-24 campaign, and boast a multi-game lead atop the East. Their 13-game winning streak tied a franchise record, they've won at least 16 of their first 20 games for the fourth time in franchise history and they're in first place in the East on Dec. 1 for the first time since 2005.



"Cade Cunningham is putting up career-highs across the board -- 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists -- and playing like an MVP candidate, Jalen Duren has made a massive leap, they dominate the offensive glass and get to the line at will, they're tough as nails with a top-five defense and they have so much depth that it's creating a headache for coach JB Bickerstaff. It's fair to wonder how their bully-ball approach on offense will fare in the playoffs given their spacing concerns, but that's a long way off. For now, everyone in Detroit should enjoy the ride."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

