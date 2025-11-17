The Ole Miss Rebels are 10-1, have secured a third consecutive double-digit-win season -- a first in program history -- and are on the cusp of their first College Football Playoff berth as well.

But after a win over Florida and with an open date upcoming this weekend, all eyes and ears and rumors surrounding the Rebels are focused on what coach Lane Kiffin's next move will be ... if there is one.

Florida, which Kiffin's team beat 34-24 thanks to a second-half rally, and LSU are hot on the trail trying to whisk the 50-year-old coach away from Oxford, Mississippi, and the Tigers upped the ante Monday, sending a private plane to Oxford to pick up members of the Kiffin family and give them a tour of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, per Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.

In addition to the Baton Rouge trip, a Kiffin family member visited Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday as the Gators ramp up their pursuit of the Rebels coach, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' John Talty and Richard Johnson.

As CBS Sports reported Monday morning, there's been a recent shift regarding the prospects of Kiffin staying with the Rebels.

A few weeks ago those around Oxford were confident Kiffin would return. Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents Kiffin, was engaging the Rebels in extension talks. The College Football Playoff not beginning until Dec. 19 seemed to work in the program's favor (the Rebels are almost assuredly in). The tenor has shifted in recent weeks. There's considerably less confidence now that Kiffin will stay in Oxford as several sources CBS Sports talked to believe it is more likely he'll leave. Meanwhile, others in the last 24 hours have expressed optimism he'll stay. Frankly, Kiffin is someone whose mind can change from day to day. There are questions in his camp about the political infrastructure in Baton Rouge. There are also concerns for Kiffin about his potential alignment with the Florida administration.

LSU, ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, is a disappointing 6-4 (3-4 SEC) and fired Brian Kelly last month. Florida, ranked 15th in the preseason AP Poll, has cratered to 3-7 (2-5 SEC) and fired Billy Napier last month, one week before LSU fired Kelly.

Kiffin owns a 115-53 (.685) career record, including a 54-19 (.740) mark at Ole Miss. The Rebels are averaging 494 yards per game this season, third in FBS, and are nearly assured of a spot in the Playoff. After a bye week this weekend, they face Mississippi State in their annual Egg Bowl rivalry meeting Nov. 28.