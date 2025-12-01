This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy December, sports fans! Carter Bahns here to flip the calendar to the final month of 2025. What a year it has been in the sports universe, and there are 31 more days to add memorable moments to the history books. This weekend alone brought a few unforgettable developments, like the coaching carousel saga surrounding Lane Kiffin, some rivalry week drama in college football and a slew of NFL upsets.

Let's kick off this holly jolly month with everything you need to know from Thanksgiving weekend.

🎠 Five things to know Monday

😵‍💫 Do not miss this: How Lane Kiffin kept college football waiting and upended the SEC coaching carousel

Getty Images

The decision in Oxford, Mississippi, gripped college football all weekend and kept everyone waiting longer than anticipated. Lane Kiffin was the target of coaching searches across the SEC for much of the season and was set to decide Saturday between Ole Miss and his other suitors. But the clock struck midnight without an announcement, and it was not until Sunday that LSU officially named Kiffin its new coach.

What was with the holdup? Kiffin made it clear to Ole Miss that he wanted to stick with the team for its CFP run, but the university's brass wasn't having it. That begs the question: Why should they? Kiffin, with one foot out the door, wanted to have his cake and eat it, too. And judging by Rebels fans' sour reactions to his departure, it would have been nothing but awkward for him to keep coaching while actively trying to build a rival program. It would not have been fair to LSU, either, to focus on anything but constructing a staff and hitting the recruiting trail hard.

And then there's the fallout of it all at Ole Miss. The Rebels are left with a staff in flux -- albeit with a permanent head coach in Pete Golding -- and will task that crew with keeping the ship afloat in preparation for the CFP. Chris Hummer writes how the whole situation is a "slap in the face" to the Rebels.

🏆 Conference championship game lookaheads, CFP stakes

Getty Images

Conference championship games are set across college football. The headliner? It's a pair of unbeatens in the Big Ten as Ohio State and Indiana battle for a 13th win and the No. 1 seed in the CFP that comes with it. The other leagues have CFP implications aplenty in their title games, too. Let's sort through them.

Big Ten (Ohio State vs. Indiana): The first matchup between 12-0 teams in Big Ten Championship Game history will determine which squad gets the top seed in the CFP. But the loser will be in good shape too, likely still receiving a first-round bye. See why Tom Fornelli thinks Ohio State will win.

The first matchup between 12-0 teams in Big Ten Championship Game history will determine which squad gets the top seed in the CFP. But the loser will be in good shape too, likely still receiving a first-round bye. See why Tom Fornelli thinks Ohio State will win. SEC (Alabama vs. Georgia): The Bulldogs simply cannot seem to shake the Crimson Tide in conference title games. Kalen DeBoer's squad needs to win to get into the playoff, so Kirby Smart can play spoiler if he gets this monkey off his back. Here's Will Backus on why Alabama has the edge.

The Bulldogs simply cannot seem to shake the Crimson Tide in conference title games. squad needs to win to get into the playoff, so can play spoiler if he gets this monkey off his back. Here's Will Backus on why Alabama has the edge. Big 12 (Texas Tech vs. BYU): The regular-season matchup was a one-sided affair in the Red Raiders' favor. A repeat of that result will make the Big 12 a one-bid league in the CFP. A BYU victory could lock both teams into the bracket. Shehan Jeyarajah foresees a Texas Tech triumph.

The regular-season matchup was a one-sided affair in the Red Raiders' favor. A repeat of that result will make the Big 12 a one-bid league in the CFP. A BYU victory could lock both teams into the bracket. Shehan Jeyarajah foresees a Texas Tech triumph. ACC (Virginia vs. Duke): The ACC's nightmare scenario remains alive as it is not impossible for five-loss Duke to miss the playoff even with a conference title. Virginia would be a virtual lock to get an automatic bid with a win, though. Chip Patterson explained why Duke will come away with the crown.

Playoff hopefuls watching the conference championship games from home no longer have control of their own destinies. That is no problem for some squads, but those on the bubble will be tuned in anxiously to the title bouts and ensuing CFP selection show.

🏈 Bryce Young leads Panthers to top upset in Sunday's Week 13 action

Imagn Images

The Texans are the team to beat in the AFC South, the Panthers are the biggest surprise team of 2025 and J.J. McCarthy's job as the Vikings' starting quarterback is safe. Those are three of Tyler Sullivan's major takeaways from Sunday's NFL action. Here's a rundown of all the other key developments from this holiday weekend slate:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏒 Penguins at Flyers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Women's international friendly: United States vs. Italy, 7 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Bulls at Magic, 7:30 p.m. on Peacock

🏈 Giants at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Suns at Lakers, 10 p.m. on Peacock