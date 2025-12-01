When Lane Kiffin signed his contract to become the next coach of the LSU Tigers, he immediately vaulted into the top three highest-paid coaches in college football. Kiffin inked a seven-year deal worth $91 million that comes with the opportunity to earn more via incentives, according to records obtained by The Advocate.

Kiffin's contract pays him $13 million per year before incentives, and that is slightly less than what Kirby Smart makes at Georgia. Kiffin, Smart and Ohio State coach Ryan Day are the only three coaches making beyond $12 million, annually before incentives. Smart and Day are two of just three active coaches with national championships on their resume.

One of the escalators in Kiffin's contract, according to the Advocate, requires a raise to make him the highest-paid coach in the country if he wins a national championship.

Perhaps the most unique aspects of Kiffin's contract with LSU is that his new school will honor his postseason bonuses at Ole Miss. That means Kiffin could earn up to $1 million if the Rebels go on to win the national championship without him.

When it comes to buyout language, Kiffin would be owed 80% of his remaining contract if LSU fires him without cause. That money would be paid out in monthly installments throughout the remainder of the deal, and it includes no offset language if Kiffin were to get a job elsewhere.

At least three schools fought for Kiffin's services -- and he got paid like it. In 14 seasons at the college level, Kiffin compiled an overall record of 117-53. On Black Friday, Kiffin led Ole Miss to its first 11-win regular season and program history, which also likely sealed the team's first College Football Playoff berth.

With the playoff looming, Kiffin's messy exit from Oxford left the Rebels scrambling. Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the role of permanent coach, and his staff will have a few weeks to prepare before competing for a national title.