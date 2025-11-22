LSU is preparing one of the richest contracts in college football history in an attempt to lure Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, a person familiar with the discussions tells CBS Sports.

The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said. A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.

A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract.

State laws in Louisiana complicate high-paying contracts for university employees, so LSU's contract is expected to include "easy-to-achieve" incentive bonuses, a source said. LSU's base salary will probably be capped at just north of $3 million with additional money coming from outside sources and incentives. Additional bonuses could push the lifetime value of the current offer above the $98 million threshold.

Kiffin's current $9 million salary at Ole Miss was tied for No. 6 in the SEC in 2025.

Kiffin is the hottest candidate on the coaching carousel this year, garnering attention from two blue-blood suitors in the SEC: Florida and LSU. It's believed LSU has the momentum to land the Rebels head coach, CBS Sports' John Talty and Matt Zenitz reported Friday. Yahoo! Sports reported Friday that LSU is promising NIL and revenue sharing investments exceeding $25 million.

The No. 6 Rebels (10-1) are on the edge of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history with one game remaining in the regular season. Kiffin has led the program to three straight 10-win seasons for the first time ever. Kiffin and his athletics director met Friday to discuss his future. Ole Miss began contract discussions with Kiffin earlier this month. The program is expected to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country should he choose to remain at Ole Miss. Sources described the negotiations in late October as "positive," though no resolution has been reached in the weeks since.

Kiffin deflected questions about his future during a teleconference with reporters Wednesday, just days after a plane carrying his family members traveled to Gainesville and Baton Rouge on consecutive days, sources told CBS Sports. Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, was among those on the flights.

"I'm saying the same thing for six years," Kiffin said on an SEC teleconference. "I'm not talking about speaking on other jobs. I'm focused on this one."

Ole Miss travels to Mississippi State on Nov. 28.

"Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game," Carter said in a statement Friday. "The team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it's imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead."

Kiffin is 54-19 in nearly six full seasons, which includes four 10-win seasons, while leading the Rebels.