LSU took the field for its first day of spring practice on Wednesday, and expectations are sky high for the Tigers heading into the 2026 season. Perhaps that's why new coach Lane Kiffin spent some time pumping the brakes on the hype train when he took the podium.

"We have a lot of work to do," Kiffin said after the first spring practice. "I said that the first day that we got here. Now that we're into practice format, things don't happen overnight. It takes a lot of work to get a program to an elite-performing program level. We're making some first steps, but there's a ton of work to do."

Kiffin is preaching patience, but will the congregation practice that given what's transpired this offseason?

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The Tigers poached Kiffin from Ole Miss, handing him a contract worth $13 million annually before incentives -- while also paying out the playoff bonuses from his old contract with the Rebels.

On top of that, the "Portal King" landed the top transfer class in the country while paying a pretty penny to do so. Sources told CBS Sports in January that LSU is spending somewhere around $40-50 million for its 2026 roster.

Between the coach and the roster, LSU may be spending upwards of $60 million, and that's before the salary pool for assistant coaches. That money can buy a lot of things, but patience isn't one of them, especially not in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin steering away from potentially 'scary' expectations

On paper, the Tigers have a loaded roster going into spring practice. That's not shocking, given that the team's portal haul includes three five-star transfers -- quarterback Sam Leavitt, tackle Jordan Seaton and EDGE Princewill Umanmielen.

LSU has the eighth-best odds to win the national championship (+1500), per FanDuel, and the College Football Playoff seems attainable in Kiffin's first season. However, Kiffin doesn't want to place any "outcome-based" expectations on his squad, opting for "process-based" goals instead.

"I think expectations can be really scary, so we don't really look at it that way," Kiffin said. "We don't have goals and say, 'We need to have this many wins or playoffs.' We don't talk that way because it's outcome-based and not process-based. A lot of those things are determined by things out of your control."

Kiffin acknowledged that LSU has a lot of talent throughout the roster but added that those individual pieces are still "a long way from being a really good team."

So, what does Kiffin want to achieve in his first year on the job? The answer is simple -- progress.

"I don't say, 'Hey, this is what we need to do in Year 1,'" Kiffin said. "Because it doesn't matter. It's much more about the day-to-day process and trying to improve our players and get them to a higher level."

Kiffin bemoans weakened depth

The transfer portal has wreaked havoc on the depth charts of teams around the country -- and not even elite programs like LSU are immune. Kiffin said the Tigers' roster turnover was "really high," which has become the new norm.

He also highlighted the downside of no longer having a spring transfer portal window. Kiffin said going from two windows to one, while good for college football at large, can create depth concerns with coaches locked into rosters between now and the start of the season.

"I know that everybody thinks (the elimination of the spring window) is such a great part, but it is different that way," Kiffin said. "Now, you have what you have. You can't anymore say, 'Well, that guy isn't playing that well, so we'll go get another guy at that spot.' This is it. There's nowhere to go. There's a good and bad to it."

You'd probably be hard-pressed to find anyone at another program who has sympathy for LSU's weakened depth, and Kiffin admitted it's just the new reality. When so much money gets pumped into the stars at the top of the roster, there have to be sacrifices further down the depth chart, similar to how the NFL operates.

"You invest so much money into the players' positions, like the NFL, and your rosters aren't as deep," Kiffin said. "That's just the system that's been created by NIL and the transfer portal. Dynasties that you used to see I don't think are going to take place as far as the dominant dynasty teams because you can't make a roster that deep because they won't stay. If they're not playing enough, they won't stay."

When LSU has invested tens of millions into its football program in a matter of months, people will want to see immediate results. Despite all the roster turnover and suboptimal depth, Kiffin and the Tigers won't have many excuses if they fall short of competing for an SEC title and the College Football Playoff.