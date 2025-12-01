Lane Kiffin had plenty of people to give him guidance while he was trying to decide between staying at Ole Miss and leaving for LSU. In an interview before he hopped on the plane to Baton Rouge, Kiffin credited mentor Pete Carroll, whom he coached under at USC, with encouraging him to leave for the Tigers.

But during his introductory press conference at LSU on Monday, Kiffin revealed that none other than Nick Saban also had a huge hand in the process.

"Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference so I can't really say exactly what he said," Kiffin said. "I will say, I think the world of coach Saban and I respect him. So there's a reason I'm here."

Inside the weeks of turmoil that drove Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU -- with a hard pass on Florida John Talty

Saban won a national title at LSU before a brief foray in the NFL gave way to his legendary career at Alabama, where he spent 17 seasons from 2007-23. Kiffin was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-16. The two won three consecutive SEC titles and one national title together.

Though he had the support he needed to make the move to LSU, Kiffin noted that it wasn't an easy process. He had several meetings with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and the university's administration in the hours before he made his final decision.

Kiffin doubled down on the claim that, in spite of the fact that he had player support after a team meeting Sunday morning, Ole Miss determined that he would not coach in the Rebels' expected College Football Playoff appearance. According to Kiffin, the timing of Ole Miss' decision also prevented him from telling the team that he was leaving.

None of that deterred Kiffin, who made his final announcement via social media Sunday.

"I hate that I didn't get to explain to the players why," Kiffin said. "But I also totally respect and understand the decision they felt they had to make for the program."

He left for Baton Rouge the same day. Kiffin, who agreed to a seven-year, $91 million contract, had to contact a police officer that he knew to guide him and his son to the airport, where Ole Miss fans met him with boos and middle fingers.

"That airport scene, and all the things being said, I understand it's the passion," Kiffin said. "But they're saying that about you and you thought you did a really good job for six years for them. That affects you."