Lane Kiffin has officially departed Ole Miss for LSU, generating a firestorm of reaction following a saga that dominated headlines for weeks. Now that the decision has finally been made, Kiffin is active on social media once again and one of his first posts since taking the LSU job seemed to include a not-so-subtle reference to a prominent player on the Ole Miss current roster.

Perhaps Kiffin's social media usage on Monday is simply playful fodder at his new job with no direct correlation to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. But given Kiffin's prowess on his phone and penchant for going viral with messaging, that feels unlikely and has led many to wonder if Chambliss could be in Kiffin's crosshairs when the transfer portal officially opens next month.

"Exhale, have the best Monday ever, #GodsPlan," Kiffin wrote on "X" with a Trinidad and Tobago flag and Tiger emoji.

Ole Miss fans brought the familiar red and blue Trinidad and Tobago flag to games this season in support of Chambliss, who had an all-conference caliber campaign for the Rebels after transferring from Division II Ferris State. It would come as no surprise if Kiffin is planning on trying to poach Chambliss given his production and glove-like fit schematically.

Entering the College Football Playoff, the senior playmaker hand-picked by Kiffin in last year's portal cycle out has 3,486 yards of total offense and 24 touchdowns, helping Ole Miss to its first 11-win regular season in program history. Coaches in the carousel bring players with them often to their new destination, a sign of the times in the portal era. Could Chambliss and Kiffin reunite in Baton Rouge?

Trinidad Chambliss seeking waiver for another year of eligibility

Chambliss filed a waiver with the NCAA earlier this season for an extra year of eligibility and is waiting to hear back. Chambliss said after Friday's win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl that "communication" from the NCAA could come as early as this week, but he's made no public mention of where he plans to play next season if the waiver is granted.

"That would be great for me to get another year," Chambliss said. "Another year in the offense, having the spring and just developing more on this level. That would definitely be huge."

The future eligibility situation involving Chambliss is complicated. A Division II transfer, Chambliss played four seasons at Ferris State and is arguing that he should be granted a retroactive redshirt for 2022 since he only played in two games that year. Division I redshirt rules differ from his previous classification.

The people and places that made Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss' breakout star QB living his dreams in the SEC Shehan Jeyarajah

Chambliss initially redshirted at Ferris State in 2021 and was a backup the next two seasons before emerging as a star in 2024, leading to his arrival at Ole Miss. Under standard NCAA rules, a student-athlete has five academic years to complete up to four seasons of competition. In Division II, however, a redshirt rule wasn't established until this year, leaving Chambliss without another year of eligibility post-2025.

Kiffin told ESPN on Sunday afternoon he tried to coach the Rebels through the playoff, but Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter decided not to allow it.

"At the end of the day, that's his decision and I totally respect that," Kiffin said. "I understand that decision. I just totally wish the team the best of luck, wish that I was coaching, but understand that it was a very challenging position for him and the chancellor to be in. Really hope they play really well and hope they win the national championship."

Kiffin, who went 55-19 over six seasons in Oxford, said he was asked by Carter not to attend Sunday's exit meeting that resulted in defensive coordinator Pete Golding being promoted to head coach.