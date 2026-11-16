Saturday night's gut-wrenching loss to Texas is still haunting Lane Kiffin -- literally and figuratively. The LSU coach hasn't yet processed the sight of Raleek Brown walking into the end zone untouched on Arch Manning's game-winning touchdown pass.

A season that began with a lot of hype, optimism and financial investment has resulted in a 6-4 record through 10 games. Few coaches have faced as much pressure in Year 1 as Kiffin, and he felt that weight as Brown went uncovered for the game-winning touchdown.

"Not in a negative way," Kiffin said Monday. "I think we all know here that LSU football wins and losses mean so much to everyone in the state. You do feel that.

"I had a moment when that ball went in, and my immediate thought was for our players. They put in all this work, did all this in the offseason, and all these guys came here. I was just thinking, "It's going to come down to this? We're not going to f---ing cover the guy, and he's going to walk into the f---ing end zone.

"Then our fans, after all the energy in the game, had it right there to win, and that's what it comes down to. I felt it, but not in a bad way. I was just really upset that we couldn't win the game for them."

That was far from the only time that Kiffin addressed Brown's late touchdown, saying the play has literally kept him up every night since.

Lane Kiffin created LSU's championship expectations. Now, he's struggling to live up to them Chris Hummer

The Texas nightmare

LSU fans have probably been thinking about that loss every second since the game ended, and it sounds like they have that in common with Kiffin. The first thing Kiffin brought up at the podium on Monday was the recurring nightmare he's had about losing to the Longhorns at the buzzer.

"I'll wake up literally every hour the last two nights, and I have this nightmare of the last play of the game," Kiffin said. "I think it's a nightmare every time I wake up that we didn't cover somebody to lose the game, and then we lost to Texas. I wake up, and it's real. Then I go back to sleep for an hour, and I wake up, and it's real again.'"

Kiffin has also attempted to change history in his slumber.

While explaining why he didn't call a timeout before Texas snapped the ball, Kiffin referenced his nightmare again. In it, he's trying to call timeout right before the Longhorns get the snap off.

"It happened so fast," Kiffin said. "I was asking, 'Do we want it?' I'm not placing any blame. They said, 'No, we're good.' That's why I was all the way down there because I was like, 'Hey, I got one if there's anything we don't like or the look. Let's use it.' I'm not placing any blame, but that's why I was down there.

"That's part of that nightmare. In it, I keep seeing myself call timeout."

In reality, Kiffin kept that timeout in his pocket and quickly came to regret it. Despite all the attention given to how poorly the Tigers played their final defensive snap, the game was lost in key moments before that.

Sam Leavitt's regression

Coming up empty in three red-zone possessions is a great recipe for losing, and that's exactly what LSU did on Saturday night. Two of those possessions ended with a Sam Leavitt interception, and he totaled three interceptions throughout the game.

Leavitt certainly earned his slice of the blame pie against Texas, and Kiffin acknowledged that his quarterback "made some really poor decisions" in the passing game. Kiffin even divulged that he spoke to Leavitt about taking care of the football in a tight game.

"He and I had talked Friday about how this game could be a defensive game," Kiffin said. " ... I knew their defense was really, really good. I talked to him about how it might be one of those games where I'll be conservative in some of my thinking, but he's got to take care of the ball if it's that type of game."

Interestingly enough, Kiffin said Leavitt left some plays on the table late because the three interceptions made him more hesitant to pull the trigger.

"Then you get jammed up, and there are some plays in the fourth quarter where he's supposed to throw over here and make plays, but he's worried about throwing a fourth interception," Kiffin said. "He can kind of spiral on you."

If LSU is going to finish the 2026 season with a better taste in its mouth, Leavitt has to cut down on turnovers in high-leverage moments. That will start this weekend against a Tennessee defense that has made life difficult for opposing offenses, especially when they move into scoring range.