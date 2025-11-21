Lane Kiffin Watch continues. After meeting with Kiffin on Friday, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said the focus is on next Friday's Egg Bowl vs. rival Mississippi State and that "an announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."

That statement comes in the aftermath of what has been a wild week in Oxford, Mississippi. After a plane carrying multiple Kiffin family members, including ex-wife Layla Kiffin, traveled to Baton Rouge on Monday, the discussion of whether Kiffin will stay or go cranked into overdrive. There was also a less-publicized Kiffin family trip to Gainesville, Florida, the day before as the Gators continue to make their play for Kiffin's services, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

While it is unlikely there will be definitive clarity before next Saturday, numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal. Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision. For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss.

"It's like following a high school recruiting process," one source said.

Sources have indicated throughout the week that they believe Florida is running third in the Kiffin sweepstakes.

According to those who know him well, Kiffin can struggle when making big decisions, which is why so many are hesitant to say definitively what he will do until he signs the contract. As many have pointed out in recent days, it felt like a foregone conclusion at one point that Kiffin was going to take the Auburn job back in 2022 before he ultimately decided to stay in Oxford.

No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1) closes its regular season with the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State with a win potentially giving the Rebels a first-round home game in the College Football Playoff. CBS Sports reported earlier this week that sources said if Ole Miss was convinced Kiffin was not staying long-term in Oxford, it would not let him coach in the playoff. Ole Miss hoped to get clarity this week on Kiffin's decision, prompting Friday's meeting between Carter, Kiffin and Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce.

"Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce," Carter said. "While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important -- our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion."

Carter's statement made clear Kiffin will be coaching the Egg Bowl -- but now attention turns to whether that will be his last as Ole Miss' coach.