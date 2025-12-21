No. 6 Ole Miss made the most of its College Football Playoff debut on Saturday with a 41-10 blowout win over No. 11 Tulane in the first round at home. It was also the coaching debut for Pete Golding at Ole Miss, as the Rebels' defensive coordinator was promoted following Lane Kiffin's sudden exit to become the next coach at LSU.

Despite Kiffin no longer being with the program, he still benefited financially from the Rebels' playoff win. That's because, as part of the agreement of Kiffin leaving Ole Miss before its CFP run, LSU agreed to pay his playoff bonuses if the Rebels kept advancing.

That means that Kiffin earned $250,000 from LSU on Saturday thanks to the Rebels. If Ole Miss wins the national title, Kiffin could earn up to $1 million.

Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss with LSU set for September 2026 as SEC releases complete football schedule David Cobb

The former Ole Miss coach signed a seven-year deal worth $91 million in Baton Rouge, which comes with opportunities to earn more via incentives, according to records obtained by The Advocate. Before incentives, Kiffin will make $13 million per year. One of the escalators in Kiffin's contract requires a raise to make him the highest-paid coach in the country if he wins a national championship, according to the Advocate.

The Rebels will face No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, with a trip to the CFP semifinals on the line on Jan. 1.