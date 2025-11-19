Lane Kiffin's career has transformed into a reality show, a soap opera packed with so many twists and turns that forecasting the next move for the hottest coach in college football is a fool's errand.

Whether he stays at Ole Miss or bolts for Florida or LSU is anyone's guess.

No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1) is on the cusp of its first-ever College Football Playoff, and yet the coach who has led the Rebels to unprecedented success -- three consecutive 10-win seasons -- seems unfazed by the frenzy he helped spark in Oxford. As speculation of his interest -- or lack thereof -- in Florida and LSU's job openings spread, the coach again refused to tip his hand Wednesday.

"I'm saying the same thing for six years," Kiffin said on an SEC teleconference. "I'm not talking about speaking on other jobs. I'm focused on this one."

Ole Miss wants clarity from Lane Kiffin. He's not in a position to give it. What's next? John Talty

It's true that Kiffin has not left Oxford, working in his office at the Manning Center and leading practices during an open week. His family, however, has not stayed put. His ex-wife, Layla, and other family members flew to Gainesville, Florida on Sunday to visit the city, sources told CBS Sports, and on Monday they caught another flight to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Wednesday, Kiffin didn't advance the plot, but he he absolutely stirred the pot. When asked if he felt flattered that three SEC schools are pursuing him as head coach, he responded: "It doesn't feel good on this call.

"Somehow it's got spun really negatively. I said it before: if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans. So if programs want your coach because you're 10-1 and whatever -- three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done in Ole Miss before -- is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because your program's experienced success it's never had? Or would you rather be 5-6 or 6-5 or something right now and no one wants your coach? I would look at it from that perspective."

The administration understands exactly what's at stake. Gratitude for historic success doesn't erase urgency, and Ole Miss officials hope to secure a commitment from Kiffin by week's end, sources told CBS Sports. The Rebels begin preparations Sunday for the regular-season finale against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Athletics director Keith Carter and Kiffin's representatives have been negotiating for more than three weeks, with sources describing late-October conversations -- soon after Florida fired Billy Napier -- as "positive." But that was nearly a month ago, a lifetime in the wild world of college athletics.

"Keith and I have a great relationship. We communicate daily on a lot of things and I love it here," Kiffin said. "it's been amazing. We're in the season that's the greatest run in the history of Ole Miss at this point, having never been at this point. So I think it's really exciting. I think Saturday night (against Florida) was amazing.

"I'm just living in the moment -- it's amazing -- and our players are too. I see their joy about the practice season, where they're at and have so much on the line. It's just awesome to be a part of."

Even so, Kiffin sounded flummoxed when asked by a reporter whether he would coach the Rebels in the Egg Bowl, and fired back with rhetorical questions on Wednesday.

"Do I expect to coach next week?" he said. "Why would I not expect to coach next week? I mean, I expected to coach against Florida (last week), too. So I don't even understand the question of how I would not expect to coach next week. Why would I be at work?"

But a clock is still ticking. If he intends to accept a rival SEC job, it's hard to imagine him staying on to shepherd Ole Miss through a playoff run. In that scenario, the Rebels would need a postseason contingency plan for an interim coach. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge would be considered, sources said.

CBS Sports asked Kiffin outright whether he might take another job before the postseason begins.

"I'm not speaking on other jobs," he responded.

And so the carousel spins, with three SEC fan bases twisting in the wind.