Never change, Egg Bowl. In the latest unexpected turn of college football's most chaotic rivalry, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin claimed during an interview on SEC Network that Mississippi State fans broke into his team's locker room inside Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium twice ahead of Friday's showdown between the Rebels and the Bulldogs.

The first incident occurred at 10 p.m., according to Kiffin, who said Ole Miss had "secret cameras" in its locker room and he reported the initial break-in to Mississippi State.

The (presumably) maroon-clad burglars returned at 3 a.m. and stole Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' jersey, Kiffin said.

"I guess you expect nothing less from these people," Kiffin said while gesturing to Mississippi State fans.

Jersey or not, Ole Miss needs Chambliss to play one of his best games of the year. The seventh-ranked Rebels are likely just one win away from their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. With a 10-1 record, their hopes of making the SEC Championship Game are alive, as well.

Of course, the on-field competition may be overshadowed by Kiffin's murky future with the Rebels. In spite of Ole Miss' success over the past few seasons, Kiffin is mulling a move to fill the head-coaching vacancy at either Florida or LSU.

The buzz grew so loud that Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter had to release a statement revealing that Kiffin will make his final decision on Saturday after the Egg Bowl.

"I'm just living in the moment -- it's amazing -- and our players are too," Kiffin said last week on the SEC coaches teleconference. "I see their joy about the practice season, where they're at and have so much on the line. It's just awesome to be a part of."