The photo across Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's header on "X" says he tweets too much, but it was his daughter, Landry Kiffin, who made headlines this time. Landry Kiffin and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks are now an item after an Instagram photo reveal ahead of Saturday's unbeaten showdown in Oxford between the Tigers and Rebels.

Kiffin acknowledged his daughter's update Monday night, posting an older photo of Landry Kiffin as a child with the caption, "will be rooting for the Rebs!!!!" with a blood drop emoji to signify family.

Weeks is expected to start for LSU in Saturday's game after a calf strain held him out of the Tigers' win over Southeastern Louisiana.

The Instagram post from Landry Kiffin quickly made the rounds across various college football social media accounts, including one that her father replied "take the over" on Monday night.

Fourth-ranked LSU and No. 11 Ole Miss split the last four meetings in the SEC series with the home team winning each of them. The Rebels are coming off a blowout win over American threat Tulane, but Kiffin was undecided Monday on his starting quarterback.

Transfer Trinidad Chambliss started the previous two games with Austin Simmons on the mend with a lower-body injury. Chambliss registered 660 yards passing and 174 yards rushing with five total touchdowns over his two appearances.

"Health for sure," Kiffin said when asked what factors he is considering in determining the starter. "To see if Austin's at 100%. These guys (LSU) are really good and they're loaded on defense. They're the best they've been on defense since we played them, obviously with the acquisitions that we talked about and really shutting down the run."

LSU ranks No. 3 in the SEC in scoring defense and No. 4 in total defense under coordinator Blake Baker. The Tigers opened the season with a win at Clemson before topping Louisiana Tech and Florida prior to pushing to 4-0.

Ole Miss already has two SEC wins after beating Kentucky and Arkansas. The Rebels held on to beat the Razorbacks, 41-35, in Week 3 after recovering a fumble with 1:52 to play.