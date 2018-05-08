Lane Kiffin reveals he was close to becoming Arkansas coach at one point in his career

Like when Cousin Eddie gave Clark Griswold a one-year subscription in the "Jelly of the Month Club" in "Christmas Vacation," FAU coach Lane Kiffin is the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.

In Tuesday's episode of "What Will Lane Say Next," we head to Arkansas where he made some waves on "Sports Talk with Bo" -- a syndicated state-wide afternoon radio show.

Kiffin: Without giving too much detail, I was very close to becoming the head coach at Arkansas at one point in time. — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) May 8, 2018

That sound you hear is a record scratch.

Since Kiffin won't get into detail, let's figure out when this would-be marriage could have made the most sense.

Most would probably jump to this offseason, when Arkansas fired Bret Bielema as he walked off the field after losing to Missouri to conclude a miserable 4-8 season. At that time, Kiffin was concluding his first season at FAU, rehabilitating his image and becoming the second-winningest coach in program history. Not a bad debut, to say the least. Arkansas, of course, hired Chad Morris from SMU instead.

Nope, it wasn't this offseason.

Until the 2017 debacle, Arkansas had been pretty comfortable with Bielema.

Could Arkansas have been interested prior to that? Not recently.

Kiffin was 7-6 in 2012 at USC but he was also one-year removed from a 10-2 record with a Trojan program that was decimated by scholarship restrictions. No way he would have considered taking over an Arkansas program that fired Bobby Petrino in April of that year and suffered through the John L. Smith disaster in 2012. Tennessee hired Kiffin prior to the 2009 season, but there's no way Arkansas would have been interested at that point considering they just hired Petrino the previous offseason.

It turns out, Arkansas history could have been changed forever had Petrino never been hired, though.

Mattingly later pointed out on Twitter that Arkansas and Kiffin actually flirted with each other after the Hogs parted ways with Houston Nutt following the 2007 season.

The late Al Davis commented on this back in 2008. Kiffin wasn't a candidate in the latest search. https://t.co/RCHxnp9qlH — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) May 8, 2018

The New York Times reported in 2008 that, when Kiffin was fired by the Raiders after a 1-3 start that year, he had expressed interest in the Arkansas job the previous offseason.

Can you imagine how much this would have changed the NFL and college football world?

Without giving much detail, Kiffin implied something that would have lit the SEC world on fire. Nick Saban vs. Kiffin every year was something that was close to happening a very long time ago, the Petrino disaster at Arkansas would never have happened, Petrino wouldn't have left the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of the 2007 season and the course of football history would have been changed forever.

Oh, what might have been.