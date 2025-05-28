MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – A year ago, Lane Kiffin said he would happily appear in the EA Sports College Football franchise, believing it could help with recruiting.

On Tuesday, the world found out Kiffin got his wish when EA Sports revealed its College Football 26 deluxe cover featuring the Ole Miss football coach. Kiffin was one of several college football coaches on the cover which also includes Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham.

Kiffin, who brought his son Knox to the photoshoot, had a blast.

"It was fun, it was a neat experience going out there," Kiffin said. "The picture they've got really wasn't how we were standing necessarily but standing there and there was Reggie (Bush) and Tim Tebow and it was really cool. Just have so many experiences with some of those players, Denard Robinson, being in the houses of those guys in recruiting and now seeing them years later. It was pretty cool."

EA Sports revived the college football franchise last year for the first time since 2013 to great success and acclaim. It was the highest-selling video game of the year and has built high expectations for this latest version that is expected to come out on July 10. Coaches weren't included in the last year's edition, meaning this will mark the first time college football fans can step into their favorite coach's shoes in 13 years.

If you don't buy the deluxe version of the game, you'll instead get Alabama receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith on the cover.

Other players featured on the deluxe cover are Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Michigan's Bryce Underwood, Florida's DJ Lagway and Clemson's Cade Klubnik, among others.