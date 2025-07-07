Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin rarely misses a chance to tee off on social media. His latest target: Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

Freeze has come under fire for his frequent golf outings as the Tigers struggle mightily on the recruiting trail this summer. In June, AL.com reported Freeze had logged nearly a dozen rounds in the USGA's GHIN database since the start of the month -- more than four other SEC coaches with public handicap records.

With Auburn sitting at No. 86 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2026 class and dead last in the SEC, Kiffin took a not-so-subtle swing -- resurfacing a May post from Freeze celebrating a Ryder Cup-style win with Moore's Mill Golf Club, where he's a member.

Auburn holds just seven verbal commitments in its 2026 recruiting class. The Tigers have lost three pledges from recruits, including a pair of four-star prospects, in the past two weeks. Auburn did pick up a new commitment from three-star tight end Kentrell White on the Fourth of July, but it's hardly a breakthrough with so much ground left to make up.

Only three Power Four programs have yet to reach double-digit commitments this cycle with about five months remaining before the early signing period in December: Auburn (7), Colorado (5) and Virginia Tech (9).

Ole Miss isn't exactly on fire in recruiting either. The Rebels rank No. 39 nationally in the team rankings with 12 commitments for the 2026 class. However, Kiffin and the Rebels are gaining momentum, adding three new pledges in the past week -- including two Top247 four-star prospects, tight end JC Anderson and edge rusher Landon Barnes. Anderson had taken an official visit to Auburn in June but ultimately decided to commit to Ole Miss last Monday.

After securing top-10 recruiting classes in each of the last two cycles, Freeze and the Tigers have fallen off pace to maintain that momentum. On the field, Auburn isn't heading in the right direction either, posting four consecutive losing seasons and an 11–14 record through Freeze's first two years as head coach.

Freeze, who disclosed in February that he's battling early-stage prostate cancer, ranked No. 47 among Power Four coaches on CBS Sports' coach rankings entering the 2025 season.