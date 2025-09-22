Lane Kiffin continues to take a cautious approach with the quarterback situation at Ole Miss. Backup Trinidad Chambliss impressed in his two starts while starter Austin Simmons is limited with a lower-body injury, but Kiffin has not indicated any definitive change ahead of this Saturday's game against No. 4 LSU.

"We'll have to evaluate (Simmons') health and then make a decision," Kiffin said. "Today was just a walkthrough, so not enough to evaluate. But at 100% he was our starting quarterback. But we don't know what percentage he'll be."

Chambliss showed the ability to manage the Rebels' offense efficiently, contributing both through the air and on the ground, totaling 660 yards passing and 174 yards rushing with five combined touchdowns in two starts. Still, Kiffin's decision for the Week 5 matchup against LSU will largely depend on Simmons' availability and readiness.

"Health for sure," Kiffin said when asked what factors he is considering in determining the starter. "To see if Austin's at 100%. These guys (LSU) are really good and they're loaded on defense. They're the best they've been on defense since we played them, obviously with the acquisitions that we talked about and really shutting down the run."

Chambliss, a former Ferris State transfer and two-time Division II national champion, led No. 13 Ole Miss to wins against Arkansas and Tulane, but would face a significant challenge against an LSU defense that ranks ninth in the FBS in fewest points allowed per game (9.3) entering Week 5.

A week 2 injury limited Simmons in practice, according to ESPN. Kiffin initially indicated that Simmons could be ready to return against Tulane in Week 4, but that never materialized with Chambliss leading the Ole Miss offense.

Simmons saw only four snaps against Arkansas in Week 3, throwing a 4-yard touchdown before heading back to the sideline. He aggravated the injury in that brief appearance.

There was plenty of offseason hype surrounding Simmons, who waited two years behind former starter and first-round NFL Draft pick Jaxson Dart while giving up baseball to focus solely on football. However, his early-season injury has cast uncertainty over Ole Miss' offense and left the Rebels balancing Chambliss' steady play with the potential upside Simmons still offers as the long-term solution at quarterback.