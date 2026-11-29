FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- LSU players meandered on the field, dapping up Arkansas players and their teammates, while Lane Kiffin stood silently, watching the subdued scene after the Tigers won their annual rivalry game.

It took a minute or more for anyone to notice the heaviest trophy in college football sitting in the northeast corner of the stadium. Then three LSU offensive linemen and a tight end jogged over to lift "The Golden Boot" in celebration. The trophy seemed like an afterthought, a shadow lost in the darkness of a lost season.

Thanksgiving emptied Fayetteville, but LSU filled in the gaps of the sparse crowd. Purple and gold spread across the east grandstands, wedged in among the Arkansas fans who did show up for an 11:45 a.m. kickoff on a cool, beautiful day.

A 25-10 win at Arkansas was the expectation, not a triumph, an easy laugher before a trip to the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoff. A program that started the season ranked 11th and rose to No. 7 with playoff-or-bust motivation, instead ended the regular season with five losses. Kiffin became the first LSU coach since 1948 to lose five SEC games in his first season.

"We've still got a bowl game, but I kind of feel like in a way the season's over," Kiffin said afterward. "I'm excited to go fix some things."

Looming roster overhaul

He came back to it again before walking to the bus for a ride to the airport, when the subject turned to building next year's roster into a championship contender.

"Yeah, but again, it's a great question, but I'm not going to get into it just because of how strange it is, because it does feel like the season's over. It's felt that way all week to me, but it's not," Kiffin said.

Running back Dilin Jones said the week brought some sadness, with everyone knowing that there were "guys leaving."

LSU's three-game losing streak is over, but for a week, the season has seemed over, too. LSU's playoff hopes all but ended Nov. 14 with a 22-21 loss to Texas. A 27-13 loss at Tennessee a week later finished them.

Losing hasn't cost LSU its following. Its fans were all over the east grandstands Saturday, and athletic director Verge Ausberry said this week the boosters still have faith in Kiffin.

The fan support and the boosters' money are there to build one of the best rosters in college football again. Kiffin knows how to win, too. He built a playoff-capable roster at Ole Miss before leaving town like a bad dad seeking a prettier wife in another state. He isn't second-guessing the move to LSU.

"I know this may sound strange: it's been awesome," he said. "I know we're going to be great here at LSU. I don't [feel] anything different from when I got here. If anything, I'm even more confident. We just didn't finish some games."

Still, the bad outweighed the good this season, and he has still never won a major conference championship in four power-conference head coaching jobs. He went 0-3 against his former schools Ole Miss, Alabama and Tennessee this season, too. The Tigers lost two games by one point, and three games came down to the final play – all were losses. Win two of the games and "I'm probably going to the playoffs."

"The standard is always high with coach Kiffin. I feel like we are the start of a dynasty here at LSU. It's just such a blessing to be a part of that," tight end Trey'Dez Green said Saturday.

Kiffin's explanation for the shortfalls is a lack of depth. LSU was built to win with its starters, he said, and significant injuries exposed how thin the roster was behind them. He said LSU doesn't even return kickoffs because it lacks bodies, and its punt coverage unit is so bad, he prefers to boot the ball out of bounds. On Saturday, Arkansas returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown.

"When you create more depth, you won't be in that sort of thing the whole time," he said. "Instead of going to the last drive in a one-play game, when you create more depth, you play better on special teams, rotate more. We'll be ahead by two scores in that situation."

A bowl game remains, but the season is already over in Kiffin's mind. He's ready to rebuild the roster.

That work can't wait for the bowl game. The transfer portal opens in January, but Kiffin said the unregulated market is already open.

"There's portal activity going on for a couple of weeks now. So all that stuff's going on. They're getting calls, they're hearing everything, they even know their prices at other places and stuff," Kiffin said.

Even LSU's backups are getting calls.

"Again, I'm not complaining. It is what it is. It's what everyone does," Kiffin said.

That is college athletics in 2026. Everybody has an argument, a lawyer and a hometown judge. And nobody has a rulebook that matters.

"We just want some rules to play by," LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry said earlier this week on Matt Moscona's "After Further Review" podcast. "Right now, there's no rules. And that's what we're all trying to figure out."

SEC vote looming

LSU knows that better than anyone. It has been fighting its own conference over its rules since August.

If it feels like LSU has been shrouded in drama over the last 12 months, you're not far off. Since LSU pried Kiffin out of Ole Miss before the Rebels' playoff run, the school has been caught in the headlines. From a No. 1 transfer class priced as one of the most expensive ever built, to Kiffin pursuing former NFL players, to the SEC seeking to expel the school from the conference, to the disappointing on-field losses, the Tigers are not begging for attention.

LSU built a roster tailor-made to play for an SEC title next week. Instead, the school is rebuilding the roster again while administrators prepare for an unprecedented meeting of the league's presidents and chancellors, who will consider terminating LSU's membership two days before the SEC Championship Game.

The fight started in August with the football program pursuing former NFL players and continued earlier this month when LSU basketball coach Will Wade opted to play RJ Luis Jr., who signed NBA contracts and played three preseason games with the Boston Celtics.

The penalties SEC leaders weighed over the summer for teams that play former pros were stiff: a half-season suspension for the head coach, a fine of up to 50% of a sport's annual budget and the loss of voting privileges.

In August, two former NFL players sued in a Baton Rouge court for the right to play. After they won a preliminary injunction, the SEC sued LSU in federal court in September and scheduled a vote on LSU's membership. LSU backed down and left the two former pros off its roster.

"LSU complied with SEC rules," LSU president Wade Rousse wrote to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey at the time. "This issue is moot."

Well, it wasn't. Two months later, LSU's basketball program rostered Luis and played him against ULM. Five days later, the SEC told a federal judge it would meet Dec. 3 "to consider the termination of LSU's membership in the SEC."

Louisiana's politicians, LSU's loudest defenders for months, lowered their voices and bravado this week. In September, Gov. Jeff Landry's response to the first expulsion threat was two sentences: "Ridiculous. Can we just play football?" This week, he deferred.

"That's a better question to ask the president of LSU and the lawyers," Landry told reporters Wednesday at a turkey giveaway.

In Baton Rouge, there is defiance, yes, but also hope and plenty of support.

Thursday's vote never came up in Kiffin's news conference Saturday, but it hangs over him and the university. Is the threat of expulsion real? Sources say yes, though they still consider expulsion unlikely. Others remain hopeful negotiations between LSU and the SEC could stop the vote.

Keeping "The Boot" offered a moment of quiet relief rather than grand celebration for a program tangled in drama and disappointment.

Thursday decides whether it keeps its league.