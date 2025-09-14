South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers exited Saturday's game against Vanderbilt late in the second quarter and will not return after taking a shot to the chin on a blitz from linebacker Langston Patterson. The hit was reviewed and targeting was called on Patterson, who was ejected after Sellers walked toward the injury tent.

Trainers were shown looking at Sellers' head with his helmet off near the bench, but there's been no word from officials on the significance of the injury. Sellers was hit near the chin and side of head area and went facemask first into the turf. He was later shown on the SEC Network broadcast walking back toward the locker room without his helmet.

On the ensuing play, backup quarterback Luke Doty found Nyck Harbor across the middle, but the play was blown dead to review the previous hit on Sellers. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was furious on the sideline over the whistle, suggesting the 11th-ranked Gamecocks' offense had a big play unfolding before the late review.

"I asked [the official] as soon as it happened if they were looking at it for targeting," Beamer said at halftime. "When your quarterback is laying on the ground, he probably got hit in the head. And for whatever reason, it took them a while to buzz down. I don't know what's going on in Birmingham [SEC headquarters] or whatever they're looking at, but it's pretty obvious."

Going into halftime trailing 14-7, Beamer told SEC Network's Cole Cubelic that he was unsure whether Sellers would be able to return in the second half.

"We don't have an update," Beamer said. "We'll go in here now and look at it."

Upon returning for the first possession of the second half, however, Cubelic updated viewers that Sellers was out for the rest of the contest.