South Carolina didn't provide much clarity on the status of star quarterback LaNorris Sellers with its first injury report of the week on Wednesday night. Sellers is listed as questionable for the Gamecocks' matchup against No. 23 Missouri on Saturday.

Last weekend, Sellers was knocked out of South Carolina's 31-7 loss to Vanderbilt just before halftime with an apparent head injury. Sellers absorbed a forceful blow to his chin, and did not return to the game after that. Earlier this week, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer expressed some optimism that Sellers would be available for the Missouri game. CBS Sports' Brad Crawford reported that Sellers was at Wednesday's practice, though it was unclear to what extent he participated.

South Carolina, which fell to 2-1 and dropped out of the AP Top 25, struggled without Sellers on the field, accounting for just 184 yards with three turnovers in 41 plays with backup Luke Doty running the offense.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Sellers elevated the South Carolina offense with his dynamic playmaking ability. He threw for 2,534 yards, rushed for 674 more and tallied 25 total touchdowns. Through two-plus games this season, Sellers has accumulated 476 total yards and three touchdowns.

If Sellers can't go against Missouri, Doty, a sixth-year senior, will likely get the start. Doty completed just 18 of his 27 passing attempts for 148 yards and an interception against Vanderbilt. Missouri, 3-0 after trouncing Louisiana 52-10 over the weekend, is currently a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Without Sellers, the South Carolina defense will be forced to pick up the extra slack against a Missouri offense that is loaded with weapons and is averaging 51.6 points per game. Quarterback Beau Pribula is sixth in the conference with 791 passing yards, running back Ahmad Hardy leads the league with 462 rushing yards and Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr. is off to a good start at wide receiver.