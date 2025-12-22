The metrics -- near the bottom of the SEC in as many categories as you could count -- were enough to make your stomach churn and there was nothing available over-the-counter to aid Shane Beamer and his team's recovery.

After flying home from a road loss to Ole Miss earlier this season, South Carolina's fifth-year coach severed ties with offensive coordinator Mike Shula, signaling change that commenced a string of events highlighted this month by the arrival of Kendal Briles as the Gamecocks' new offensive director, two additional staffers and LaNorris Sellers' pivotal return at quarterback.

Sellers announced Monday he was "running it back" with the Gamecocks, putting an end to questions there were other programs in the mix.

With Beamer's potential tenure-defining decision, the Briles-Sellers pairing means South Carolina is scheduled to press the issue offensively for the first time since the Steve Spurrier era, the height of the program's success. And with the ink finally drying on Sellers' updated terms, the Gamecocks' offseason outlook is considerably more positive than it looked after the season ended with a disheartening loss to Clemson that slapped South Carolina with a 4-8 final record to end a season that began with so much hope.

"This job is not for on-the-job training," Beamer said on his OC hire this month. "When you talk about someone that has done it in this league and done it in other conferences at a high level, has done it with multiple personnel, different styles of quarterbacks, it's really impressive. Offensively, explosive, wants to run the ball.

"Go back in 2021-2022, his offense in Arkansas was one of three offenses in the entire nation that averaged over 230 yards a game, rushing and passing. They protect the quarterback, which we need to do a better job of. We need to do a better job of protecting the football and being explosive, and he certainly can do that."

For teams in schematic transition like the Gamecocks, figuring out the quarterback situation was the first step in getting the ball rolling toward putting together an early two-deep and determining where else this program needed help in the talent department.

Behind Sellers' decision to stay

Multiple sources told CBS Sports during Sellers' conversations with South Carolina about re-signing that the quarterback's return would impact roster construction and how this team looks in 2026. Sellers isn't the type to give ultimatums, but he at least needed to know who he would be working alongside next fall and what the plan was for the offensive line and strengthening that unit moving forward.

There was significant worry, at least from inside the program, that the Palmetto State native could leave this cycle for another program. During the negotiation process, Sellers wanted assurances -- more than fair for a player who was sacked 42 times as a sophomore and would've likely been a first-round pick in April had South Carolina not been historically bad offensively this season.

Beamer needed to get his offensive coordinator hire right, plain and simple. Sellers could have tested the market. At the end of the season, it was believed by national sources that Sellers had three options: Stay, go pro, or transfer.

Beamer said last week that conversations between Sellers and Briles were positive and he felt strongly about the return of his top offensive player despite nothing being finalized in terms of an NIL and revenue share-based contract until now. Sellers' decision to stay put for next season reset the quarterback transfer market, giving way to players like Florida's D.J. Lagway and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola making themselves available this cycle, among others.

Figures will not be released, but CBS Sports was told through a source that Sellers' 2026 contract far exceeds his previous deal, which was $1.7 million for 2025.

Last summer, Sellers' father told The Athletic that his son fetched an NIL offer from an interested team worth $8 million for two years. That matched the reported figure ex-Tulane signal caller Darian Mensah agreed to at Duke. This offer surfaced after Sellers became just the third freshman in FBS history to throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 500 yards, joining Johnny Manziel and Jalen Hurts.

"He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers," Norris Sellers said in May 2025. "I told him he could say, 'I'm gonna stay or I'm gonna go.' By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later. We didn't come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball. And with schools calling, we're not gonna jump ship because they're offering more than what we're getting. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. "You're 19. You don't need ($8 million). You're in a great spot. There were several talks, but it never really crossed his mind (to leave). It's a challenge with colleges offering younger guys that kind of money. Who's gonna say no to $8 million for two years? They're gonna be swayed if you don't have the right people in your corner."

Since that sizable offer last offseason, CBS Sports has learned Sellers' family and representation has taken a more "NFL mindset" ahead of his final college season and confidence that he would develop into a Day 1 draft pick for 2027 was the most pressing matter in this decision with terms secondary.

Transformation offensively in Columbia

The Gamecocks endured major decline across several categories this season under the direction of Shula offensively, leading to multiple staff changes from Beamer and the decision to bring an entirely new scheme to the program under Briles.

The historic regression in 2025 offensively nearly cost Beamer his job. Reported to be among the initial candidates for the Virginia Tech vacancy from sources at both programs, Beamer reaffirmed his commitment to South Carolina and called the Gamecocks his "dream job" before saying he planned on sticking around to help the program get things back on track.

After the loss in Oxford against Ole Miss dropped South Carolina to 3-6, the belief from sources inside the program was Beamer would get the remainder of the season and the first half of the 2026 campaign before being evaluated as long as significant changes were made offensively. Part of that was due to Beamer's raise and extension signed last January that raised his buyout by nearly $20 million.

Athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed Beamer's safety a few weeks later prior to the finale against Clemson. The slate's been wiped clean for Briles, who brought offensive line coach Randy Clements with him from TCU and had a say in signing off on the hire of Penn State's Stan Drayton as South Carolina's new running backs coach.

Even marginal improvements should mean the Gamecocks are a bowl-team again in 2026, at minimum, which should increase the runway for Beamer after moving to a nine-game conference schedule. Negative factors like bad offensive line development, head-scratching third-down decisions and seemingly no sense of game flow snap to snap should be behind South Carolina since Beamer made on-field results with these new additions as a priority.

Sellers is close with Appalachian State coach Dowell Loggains, who called plays during the quarterback's first two seasons on campus after coming over from Arkansas. That included Sellers' redshirt year in 2023 when he was the understudy of Spencer Rattler, whose 19 touchdown passes that season is the most in a single campaign at South Carolina since Jake Bentley's 27 in 2018. Loggains and Briles previously worked under Sam Pittman with the Razorbacks where K.J. Jefferson was a successful multi-year starter behind center.

Sellers is an ideal fit for Briles' scheme and almost a carbon copy of Jefferson from a size standpoint, albeit a bit more lean. The expectation is South Carolina's 2026 attack will mirror much of how Arkansas looked in 2022 when the Razorbacks finished second in the SEC in rushing with much of that total going through their quarterback in Briles' third season as OC.

At his best, Sellers would be a more polished and physically-gifted version of Jefferson under Briles, but that will depend on how quickly he familiarizes himself with the scheme and where to go with the football.

Too often during the 2025 season, Sellers looked unsure of himself from the pocket and lacked confidence, perhaps a product of Shula's pro-style, overly-complicated ideas. When Sellers was able to freelance somewhat under Loggains in 2024, he was one of college football's most prolific playmakers over the second half of the season and nearly led the Gamecocks to their first playoff appearance.

Briles noticed those abilities on film before moving his family from Texas to South Carolina, he said.

"I'm not going to go out there and ask him to do something he's not great at, so we're going to build the offense around him and the rest of the personnel and do the things that he's really good at," Briles said during his introductory press conference. "So we want him to be comfortable. He's out there with people running full speed at him, probably in a bad attitude, and trying to get after him. So we're going to do the things that he feels really comfortable with, and I'm excited to work with him. He seems like a great kid."

***

One aspect of Sellers' game that was significantly hampered this season by play-calling and scheme was his prowess as a run-threat. He was hand-cuffed by Shula's directives and painted as a pocket-passer when Sellers was not comfortable in that role. Processing was a struggle at times, this coming after South Carolina's former OC said during the spring his plan for Sellers was to enhance his abilities as a runner while keeping him upright.

Sellers finished second on the team in rushing with 166 carries for 674 yards and seven touchdowns as a first-year starter in 2024 compared to 270 yards and five scores this season, more than half of that production coming in wins over Kentucky and Coastal Carolina.

Getting back to what Sellers does best -- gutting opposing defenses with his arm and legs -- is paramount for Briles and this new-look scheme to find success.

The following statistical projection was provided to CBS Sports by Matrix Analytical, an analytics company that has assisted in several coaching searches around college football this cycle through the use of data models, statistical projections and measurable efficiencies.

Third-party analytics are expecting a huge boon for the Gamecocks in 2026. Matrix Analytical

Offensive PPA (Predicted Points Added) is a per play statistic, commonly used in determining overall success rate for play-callers. A positive PPA means the play improved the team's scoring chances and is a measure of points added (or lost) on each play compared to the predicted value. These categories from a unit-wide standpoint are expected to significantly rise under Briles for the Gamecocks as well as this team's passing game situation.

Most assume the Air Raid is pass-heavy, but it's moreso dependent on personnel and Briles' interpretation of this offense does not mean the Gamecocks are going to throw it 40 times a game. It's different, obviously, from Lane Kiffin's run-to-set-up-pass spread he perfected at Ole Miss, but it still flows through the quarterback's decision-making ability and Briles will have a proven, mobile player back there setting things up.

Sellers should have confidence in what South Carolina returns from its wideout room, too. While no announcement has been made, multiple sources tell CBS Sports top-threat Nyck Harbor (30 catches, 618 yards, six TDs) is expected to re-sign and the Gamecocks are in good hands with Vandrevius Jacobs, Jayden Sellers and Donovan Murph, too.

For the most part, Briles' offense from a wideout standpoint is not sum-of-its-parts based like we've seen in recent years at South Carolina, sans former first-rounder Xavier Legette. Each of the past two seasons at TCU and going back to Briles' tenure at Arkansas, there were three, clear go-to players at the position with targets, catches, yards and touchdowns essentially revolving around three players. He utilizes the tight end as well and Brady Hunt is back for the Gamecocks.

Wide receiver is one position group where the Gamecocks would like to add a 'high-end' weapon in the transfer portal to accompany the rest of what's returning under assistant coach Mike Furrey, who called plays during three games this season as interim OC following Shula's firing.

***

Peering deeper into the additions of Clements and Drayton, that duo could be more consequential than the Briles signing for the Gamecocks. Clements comes to South Carolina widely-regarded as top-tier considering Beamer's decision to push interim offensive line coach Shawn Elliott back to his original tight ends spot.

With more than two decades of college experience at the line of scrimmage, Clements helped usher the most remarkable era in Baylor history during Art Briles' tenure as coach as the leader up front for the Bears. Clements was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator during three straight double-digit win seasons from 2013-15 and later joined Briles for one year at Houston in 2018 before assisting Kiffin at Ole Miss in 2020 and Mack Brown at North Carolina thereafter.

Drayton helped develop developed Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins at Ohio State, where he coached units that ranked No. 1 in Rush Success Rate and No. 1 in Power Success, via Matrix Analytical's metrics. Drayton, who worked at Mississippi State with Beamer in 2004, spent this season at Penn State. Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 1,852 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Drayton's brief stay at Penn State came after a three-year, unsuccessful tenure as Temple's head coach. Speaking with those inside the industry for background on this story, the blame was placed elsewhere on Drayton's run-game imbalance and overall struggles with the Owls.

"That data is misleading," one source said. "(Those) issues were program-wide resource constraints, not coaching deficiency."

Where Clements and Drayton should bring the most substantial, immediate help is protecting Sellers and generating some semblance of discipline in the run game. South Carolina's rushing offense ranked 120th this season at 111.9 points per game, second-worst among Power programs in third-down conversion rate (31.8%) and 133rd in total sacks allowed (43).

Beamer's confidence level draws Brian Kelly parallels

Here's the thing about Beamer: no one knows this program better or is more confident the 2026 campaign will look nothing like the warts of this past season. His recent bold declaration that South Carolina would be a playoff team is gutsy considering the financial impact drops considerably when it's time for Donati to re-evaluate and assess around this time next year.

"I hate that we've gone through this," Beamer said after South Carolina's 28-14 loss to Clemson to end November. "I hate it for the seniors that don't come back. But I can one billion percent promise you this. When we have a hell of a season in 2026 and when I'm doing this press conference after the Clemson game next year and we finished a regular season because of the success that we're going to have next season, I know we will.

"We're going to look back at this season and say, 'it sucked going through it, but because of what we went through in '25, it led us to what we just did in '26.'"

To Beamer's credit and moreso his point despite a 4-8 finish, this was a team that nearly knocked off several elite opponents this season despite anemic numbers offensively. The Gamecocks led fourth-ranked Alabama as a three-touchdown underdog late in the fourth quarter before Germie Bernard's two touchdowns in the final 2.5 minutes gave the Crimson Tide a 29-22 victory and torched Texas A&M for 30 first-half points on the road before losing in historic letdown fashion.

In all, South Carolina went 0-4 against four playoff teams with an average margin of loss at 10.7 points per game.

Beamer's guarantee is similar to what former LSU coach Brian Kelly said last November when he guaranteed the Tigers would reach the national championship game in 2025 after his regular-season finale win against Oklahoma. Like Beamer's Gamecocks, LSU was a preseason top-15 team with playoff aspirations before failing to meet expectations and finishing unranked.

"We're taking receipts and we'll see you at the national championship (in 2025)," Kelly said, unknowingly scripting his eulogy that would come to fruition in October after the Tigers pulled the plug on his tenure.

Beamer's name will be near the top of most preseason hot-seat lists next summer, though the situation at South Carolina is more akin to turning the knob on the thermostat compared to the three-alarm fire that was unfolding in Baton Rouge early this season following LSU's loss to Ole Miss.

The Tigers exhausted resources and went all-in on a portal-infused roster after re-signing its star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, which is exactly the plan for the Gamecocks with Sellers in tow when the free-agency window officially opens on Jan. 2.

Balance in transfer portal

This is the second pivotal transfer cycle for Darren Uscher, South Carolina's director of player personnel and recruiting who was hired last summer. He's tasked with ensuring the salary numbers for next year's roster fit relative to NIL/revenue share standards and establish first observations on potential portal targets that may assist the team.

The Gamecocks' 2025 portal class was ranked 15th overall by 247Sports, but didn't include as many impactful players as the previous group, which featured former SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard, running back Rocket Sanders and linebacker Demetrius Knight.

Beamer said last week while he hadn't given player deadlines on making a decision on next season following exit meetings, he reiterated his desire for knowing "ASAP" and the program would not "sit around and wait forever" on yes or no's with the portal opening next month.

In other words, the Gamecocks are trying to figure out how much money they need to earmark for retention and the balance of what's going toward a new crop of signees from the transfer market. Beamer's plan is to attack portal where he deems fit with difference-makers. Depth is built through South Carolina's already-established roster.

"It's not like we need to go outside (and get) 40 portal guys and flip this roster," Beamer said earlier this season. "We don't."

While the Gamecocks need reinforcements on Briles' side of the football, the defense loses a significant portion of its production as well, including several starters in the secondary. Safety Jalen Kilgore and cornerback Brandon Cisse both have declared for the NFL Draft as potential first-rounders and there are other positions of need there, notably edge and linebacker.

South Carolina's play defensively this season under Clayton White gave the Gamecocks a fighting chance in several games despite the offense's dreadful numbers. South Carolina led the SEC in takeaways and ranked fifth in red zone defense, accolades that went relatively unnoticed considering the unfortunate spotlight elsewhere.

If Beamer and his recruiting staff can fill a few notable holes in the roster, it's going to make the situation much more conducive to success for Sellers and his three new coaches.