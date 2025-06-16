LaNorris Sellers established himself as one of the quarterbacks to watch in 2025. The 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, and added 674 yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground as the South Carolina Gamecocks put together a 9-4 campaign -- the most successful season of the Shane Beamer era.

Sellers became just the third freshman in FBS history to throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 500 yards, joining Johnny Manziel and Jalen Hurts. Naturally, he caught the attention of the college football world, and the interest of other programs as well. In fact, Sellers' father told The Athletic that his son fetched an NIL offer from an interested team worth $8 million for two years.

"He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers," said his father, Norris Sellers. "I told him he could say, 'I'm gonna stay or I'm gonna go.' By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later. We didn't come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball. And with schools calling, we're not gonna jump ship because they're offering more than what we're getting. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

"You're 19. You don't need ($8 million). You're in a great spot. There were several talks, but it never really crossed his mind (to leave). It's a challenge with colleges offering younger guys that kind of money. Who's gonna say no to $8 million for two years? They're gonna be swayed if you don't have the right people in your corner."

Beamer told The Athletic that he wasn't too worried about his quarterback leaving in this new era of college football, because he believed Sellers realized he had a good situation in Columbia, on and off the field.

"I've been playing football all of my life for free," Sellers said. "I've built relationships here, my family's here, my brother's here. There's no reason for me to go someplace else and start over."

With his performance in 2024, Sellers firmly placed himself on the radar of NFL teams. Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, he is listed at +800 to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft -- the fourth-shortest odds behind Arch Manning, Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier.