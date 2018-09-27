Las Vegas oddsmaker says Alabama would be double-digit favorite over every team in the country

Fresh off the 2017 national championship, Alabama hasn't missed a beat. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- fresh off saving the day in the second half and overtime in the title game vs. Georgia -- leads the nation in passer rating (230.47) and yards per attempt (12.9), has tossed 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and looks like the Heisman Trophy contender he was touted to be coming into the season.

What about the defense? That's par for the course. They Crimson Tide are fourth nationally in scoring defense (12.8), eighth in third-down defense (24.59 percent) and fifth in red zone defense (60 percent).

So we asked the MGM Resorts Sportsbook just how much of a favorite Alabama would be over the top teams in the nation. The lines may surprise you.

Those lines are simply stunning. Alabama would be at least a double-digit favorite over every team in the country.

A representative of MGM told CBS Sports that those lines would drop by three points if Alabama played those teams on the road. So even in a hostile environment, coach Nick Saban's crew would be at least a one touchdown favorite.

Alabama plays two of the teams on the list above -- LSU on Nov. 3 and Auburn on Nov. 24. It could also play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 if both teams win their divisions.

Alabama plays Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in Tuscaloosa and is a seven touchdown favorite.