Las Vegas oddsmaker says Alabama would be double-digit favorite over every team in the country
That's a lot of respect for the mighty Crimson Tide
Fresh off the 2017 national championship, Alabama hasn't missed a beat. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- fresh off saving the day in the second half and overtime in the title game vs. Georgia -- leads the nation in passer rating (230.47) and yards per attempt (12.9), has tossed 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and looks like the Heisman Trophy contender he was touted to be coming into the season.
What about the defense? That's par for the course. They Crimson Tide are fourth nationally in scoring defense (12.8), eighth in third-down defense (24.59 percent) and fifth in red zone defense (60 percent).
So we asked the MGM Resorts Sportsbook just how much of a favorite Alabama would be over the top teams in the nation. The lines may surprise you.
|Opponent
|Spread
No. 4 Ohio State
10
No. 2 Georgia
11
No. 3 Clemson
11
No. 9 Penn State
16
No. 6 Oklahoma
17
No. 10 Auburn
17.5
No. 11 Washington
19
No. 5 LSU
20
No. 8 Notre Dame
21
|No. 7 Stanford
|23
Those lines are simply stunning. Alabama would be at least a double-digit favorite over every team in the country.
A representative of MGM told CBS Sports that those lines would drop by three points if Alabama played those teams on the road. So even in a hostile environment, coach Nick Saban's crew would be at least a one touchdown favorite.
Alabama plays two of the teams on the list above -- LSU on Nov. 3 and Auburn on Nov. 24. It could also play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 if both teams win their divisions.
Alabama plays Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in Tuscaloosa and is a seven touchdown favorite.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Edwards shuts down ASU 'turnover curls'
It was a short-lived but glorious sideline gimmick at Arizona State
-
North Carolina vs Miami odds and picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's North Carolina vs. Miami game 10,000 time...
-
Best Week 5 college football odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
UNC at Miami pick, live stream
The Hurricanes open up ACC play on Thursday night against the 1-2 Tar Heels
-
Miami vs. UNC odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Miami and UNC football
-
Syracuse vs. Clemson odds, best picks
Josh Nagel is on a hot streak picking Clemson and Syracuse games