'Last Chance U' coach resigns after telling German player 'I'm your new Hitler' in text
Jason Brown sent the offensive text message to a German player on his team
Jason Brown, the coach of the Independence Community College featured on season three of Netflix's "Last Chance U," resigned from the position late Sunday night. Brown's resignation comes on the heels of his text message to a player, in which he said the following: "I am your new Hitler."
The player Brown sent the text to Alexandros Alexiou, a German native. In an exchange with Alexiou, Brown told the freshman he had 17 disciplinary points out of the 25 you're allowed before getting kicked off the team.
"410pm on field u German f---," Brown texted Alexiou in an exchange Alexiou posted on social media. "u have 17 points toward your 25 points ... u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I'm your new Hitler figure out your life."
Brown also threatened to take away Alexiou's scholarship.
In his resignation letter, Brown wrote that "it would be nearly impossible" to stay at Independence Community College because the article in the Montgomery County Chronicle that first brought the story to light "has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do my job, and has set this program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment."
Season three of "Last Chance U" chronicled the 2017 season at Independence, Brown's second season at the school. Season four, which will focus on the 2018 campaign, has already been filmed and will air on Netflix later this year.
